1. Was Joel Embiid deserving of the NBA MVP or would another player have been a better selection?

Jeff Welsch: Anybody who can be this dominant just 14 years after playing the game for the first time gets my vote. Plus, I just like to say Cam-a-ROON!

Daniel Shepard: It was time for a player not named Giannis or Nikola to win MVP. Averaging 30-plus, 10 rebounds and four assists a game sounds like an MVP to me.

Briar Napier: Voter fatigue between Giannis/Jokic probably played a role in Embiid's selection, but make no mistake — this was deserved. Total two-way force when on, and he usually is.

Frank Gogola: I recall back and knee injuries forced him to miss the NCAA tournament in his one college season and Kansas got upset in the second round, so it's good to see him still playing at a high level nine years later.

Gavin Derkatch: It was such a tight race between Embiid, Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Personally, it's hard to argue against any of those options.

2. What is there to make of the Boston Bruins' first-round playoff flop?

Jeff Welsch: I'm struggling to recall a more epic collapse in a seven-game series.

Daniel Shepard: Great regular seasons don't mean anything if you get cocky in the playoffs.

Briar Napier: Between that and both the Penguins and Blackhawks missing the playoffs, the rest of the NHL is adapting while leaving crumbling ex-powers in the dust.

Frank Gogola: I just hope a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup to end this Canada Dry spell that dates back to when the Montreal Canadiens won it in June 1993.

Gavin Derkatch: It reminds me a lot of the Warriors 73-9 season. The regular-season record doesn't mean much without a championship to top it off.

3. What is your favorite part about Top 10 track and field meets?

Jeff Welsch: What we need is a high school decathlon/heptathlon to determine the top athletes in the state.

Daniel Shepard: Interviewing runners after the 800 and hearing the mental and physical hurdles they overcame to run that race fast.

Briar Napier: I'm biased as a former thrower, but it's a marvel to watch the sheer technique behind a crazy-long shot put or discus launch. So much more to it than just brute strength.

Frank Gogola: That it finishes quicker because there are fewer heats. Just kidding. Perhaps Montana should have an all-class state meet for track and field. These Top 10 meets might be the closest thing to that.

Gavin Derkatch: I have yet to cover a Top 10 meet, but the field events are always fascinating to me.

4. Which of the three Triple Crown horse races is the most defining of the series?

Jeff Welsch: Well, if a horse has won the first two, obviously the Belmont. But for pure snobbery it's hard to top the Derby and its mint juleps.

Daniel Shepard: Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be on NBC's pre-race coverage of the Kentucky Derby. I'm probably most excited for that.

Briar Napier: I'm not going to go into hot-take mode — it's the Derby. Where else can I wear a giant top hat while screaming at horses and not look like a bozo?

Frank Gogola: I know the Kentucky Derby. I recall the Belmont Stakes but think of Belmont University and just found out they're in different states. I looked up what turns out to be the forgotten middle child: Preakness Stakes.

Gavin Derkatch: The Belmont is special to me because I grew up going to the track regularly. Also, the energy when a horse is going for the Triple Crown is unmatched.

5. What's a bucket list sports venue for you to visit?

Jeff Welsch: The summit of Alpe d'Huez during the Tour de France. Also on my bucket list of actual rides.

Daniel Shepard: I've been to Wrigley Field, but want to spend more time there. Other than that, I'd say the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.

Briar Napier: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, specifically for a U.S.-Mexico soccer match. I'm (very) sad that the recurring clash there in World Cup qualifying may be done due to future format changes.

Frank Gogola: Given that the Chicago White Sox are the one team I still have a rooting interest in, I’d love to be in attendance when they win a World Series. Their only championship in my lifetime came in 2005.

Gavin Derkatch: After watching so many classic games from home, I'd love to attend the Rose Bowl.