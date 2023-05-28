Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

1. Is Aaron Rodgers straining his calf at Jets practice an indication of what's to come for him this season?

John Letasky: Could it be Rodgers is this year's Russell Wilson? For Jets fans I'm hoping that isn't the case.

Jeff Welsch: Age has a way of doing this, but it's certainly no way for Rodgers to get an "80 For Aaron" movie sequel made.

Briar Napier: It's not exactly a positive sign when Rodgers is purported to be the franchise's most competent QB in maybe a decade-plus, is it?

Jake Iverson: Did he trip over something in the dark?

Matthew Kiewiet: He's almost 40 so I can't say I'm shocked. I'm just surprised he didn't blame the "mainstream media."

2. Any Indianapolis 500 predictions?

John Letasky: I've always liked "Spider-Man" and am hoping Helio Castroneves is again climbing the fence.

Jeff Welsch: The last time I paid any attention to the Indy 500 was the year my grandfather drove the pace car — a l-o-n-g, l-o-n-g time ago.

Briar Napier: The Brickyard is a jewel of the Midwest and an amazing atmosphere. Gimme the speedy Swede, Marcus Ericsson, to go back-to-back.

Jake Iverson: 300,000 people will attend and you will never in your life meet someone who likes and actually follows IndyCar racing.

Matthew Kiewiet: After conducting about 45 seconds of research, I predict the winner with be Scott Dixon ... whoever that is.

3. What is your favorite Montana high school all-star game?

John Letasky: The Midland Roundtable basketball games, along with all-star volleyball on one day, are tough to top. I've also enjoyed Class B football's all-star game.

Jeff Welsch: The Montana-Wyoming basketball series has become the Northern Rockies equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters vs. the Washington Generals.

Briar Napier: Haven't been to many yet up here, but I'm quite excited for the 6-Man all-star game this summer in Highwood.

Jake Iverson: For now it's the Midland Roundtable, but I'm manifesting a full state all-star baseball game.

Matthew Kiewiet: The only one I watched start to finish was the East-West Shrine game, and it was quite delightful.

4. Will the Cats and Griz football teams live up to their Athlon Sports preseason rankings?

John Letasky: They should both be top-10 teams. However, with everything going on at MSU, is this the year the Griz overtake the Cats?

Jeff Welsch: Both should be teed up for deep playoff runs, though I can't see a national title for either until North and South Dakota State enter the FBS transfer portal.

Briar Napier: Depends. MSU needs to get over the off-field headaches caused by its coaching staff over the past few months, while the Griz's never-ending QB question has got to find an answer.

Jake Iverson: Harder for the Grizzlies to disappoint when they're ranked lower than the Cats. But I'm sure they'll find a way.

Matthew Kiewiet: Yes but I'm going to suggest the MSU coaching staff install Ignition Interlock Devices.

5. As a youth, what was your favorite baseball ballpark promotion?

John Letasky: I remember attending a Billings Mustangs game where the San Diego Chicken autographed my Little League cap. That was pretty cool.

Jeff Welsch: Bat Day at Tiger Stadium in Detroit. I've a feeling 20,000 kids pounding their "Al Kaline" Louisville Sluggers at their feet in unison hastened the creaky old park's demise.

Briar Napier: Parts of "The Babe" were filmed at Danville (Illinois) Stadium back home, and I was there for the 25th anniversary theme night and postgame showing. A cool bit of living history.

Jake Iverson: I still have a shelf full of Mustangs bobbleheads. My pride is the 2004 Bobby Mosby, with the 2006 Justin Turner a close second. Dying for them to release a Hunter Greene one sometime soon.

Matthew Kiewiet: Cooler bag giveaway night at Dodger Stadium was probably the most practical. I used one as my lunch box at school every year.