1. Is it surprising that Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume football activities?

Briar Napier: It's a medical marvel how he was able to go from near-death on the field to back playing again in less than five months. I'm rooting for him and his story.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It seems like a pretty serious physical recovery, but I am curious if the mental side of returning to play after that may be almost as difficult.

Jeff Welsch: This happened to a hockey player a few years back and he returned within a few days. What I wonder is what Hamlin will be thinking the first time he goes for a hit. And the second. And the third.

Bill Speltz: Yes it is quite surprising. It would be a fairytale story if the Bills put it all together and won the Super Bowl in 2024.

Victor Flores: I'm not shocked he was able to resume football activities, based on what I've read about that injury. I'm a little surprised he wants to return, but that's also not shocking considering football players' competitive nature.

2. Will the Big Sky-Summit basketball series be a positive for both leagues?

Briar Napier: I love the idea. Adds flair and competition to your nonconference slate, which too often with mid-majors is bogged down with buy games and blowouts.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Like the Big Sky's football series with the Missouri Valley, it's helpful by guaranteeing schools D-I games even when more buy games become harder to come by both for budgetary and potential upset reasons.

Jeff Welsch: Yes, if only as a reminder of how badly the Big Sky blew it when it neglected to pursue the Dakota schools for membership when the time was ripe. But hey, nothing says "Big Sky" like Sacramento State and UC Davis.

Bill Speltz: It's definitely a positive. Perhaps something more permanent will come of it when the series is over.

Victor Flores: Definitely. Big Sky teams often struggle to put together quality nonconference schedules, so this will help fix that problem.

3. Did the Bobcats get their coach with new men's basketball hire Matt Logie?

Briar Napier: Logie's Point Loma was a force in the D-II West Region pretty much from the moment he arrived. The D-I jump will be a challenge, but I think he's got the right intangibles.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It's tough to follow a coach as closely connected to a program as Sprinkle so only time will tell. But Costello has proven he knows how to identify and hire successful coaches so I'm intrigued to see it play out.

Jeff Welsch: Remember Brad Huse? With his NAIA record at Jamestown I was positive he'd build a juggernaut at MSU. Huse certainly was solid for the Cats but also proof that dominance doesn't necessarily translate.

Bill Speltz: Pretty tough to say. And anyone that tells you yes or no for sure is just guessing.

Victor Flores: Logie's resume and demeanor, as well as Costello's hiring record, should encourage Bobcat fans. But we at least need to see Logie fill out his roster before making any major judgements.

4. Thoughts on Missoula's Levi Janacaro receiving the Grizzlies' legacy jersey?

Briar Napier: I was most surprised to learn that Helena (four No. 37s) has more names to have worn the number than Missoula (three).

Lindsay Rossmiller: I've heard good things and there seems to be a lot less drama involved in the announcement this year, which is ultimately a positive thing.

Jeff Welsch: A deserving pick, for sure. When it'll get fun is when a player from Bozeman finally gets the nod. So far, the closest they've come is Big Timber, worn by a guy whose family would sooner live in Siberia than Bozeman.

Bill Speltz: I've interviewed Levi on more than one occasion and he's a class act. I think it was a great decision by Marcus Welnel.

Victor Flores: He seems deserving, and it's very cool that the number is going to a hometown player.

5. Lil Wayne is going to play at Metra in May. What act would you like to see come to an arena near you?

Briar Napier: I'm always hoping for Colter Wall to haul down from Saskatchewan and unleash his outlaw country in Billings sometime.

Lindsay Rossmiller: If it's the right band I'll go, but I much prefer summer outdoor concerts in Montana by almost anyone to an arena show.

Jeff Welsch: Stevie Nicks, Melissa Etheridge, Bonnie Raitt, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Diamond. Too late for Olivia Newton-John, Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles.

Bill Speltz: Lil Caesar. Nah, just kidding. I was working the night Pearl Jam came to Missoula in 2018. It would be cool if they came back.

Victor Flores: I've been dying to see Car Seat Headrest since I became a big fan of them five or so years ago.