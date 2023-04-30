1. Will Aaron Rodgers be a difference maker for the New York Jets?

John Letasky: The spotlight is now on the Jets and that's a good thing. Rodgers will have more impact than Russell Wilson did with Denver and should lead the Jets to the playoffs.

Matthew Kiewiet: It'll be different, that's for sure. Even if he's not dominant, he will be able to at least sustain drives and take pressure off the defense.

Briar Napier: Normally, I'd say no as the Jets have been long QB-cursed. But with that young core that was so good last year? Perhaps Rodgers has got enough in to tank to up their game even more.

Gavin Derkatch: As a lifelong Jets fan, I sure hope so. He is the best quarterback the franchise has had in some time, and with a great defense they could be a contender.

Chris Peterson: I love the Packers and I can't thank Aaron Rodgers enough for all the great memories. He'll treat Jets fans to some amazing moments. He might even be MVP, but he's played in his last Super Bowl.

2. With the MHSA now allowing walkup music in baseball and softball, what would your music be if you played?

John Letasky: I like walkup music in American Legion baseball, but not so sure how it will go at high school parks. As far as me personally, we had music playing sometimes during backyard baseball — that's as far as I'll go.

Matthew Kiewiet: I'd probably try to push for something by Three 6 Mafia and when that is shot down I'd choose something cheesy like Gloria by Laura Branigan.

Briar Napier: The WCW-era New World Order theme song — 4 Life!

Gavin Derkatch: I'd walk out to my personal favorite, Tom Petty. Probably 'I Won't Back Down'.

Chris Peterson: I often listen to 'Jump Around' in the car on my way to games, so that would be the choice, with Hulk Hogan's 'Real American' coming in as a very close second.

3. Thoughts on the rumors that Mike Tyson may box again?

John Letasky: It would be interesting. If he were to fight another legend in an exhibition I'd try and tune in. I watched when he competed with Roy Jones Jr. a couple years back.

Matthew Kiewiet: News to me. I am indifferent on whatever Tyson is up to.

Briar Napier: I really hope not. I've really enjoyed Tyson's reinvention as a wise, intelligent man in his later years and worry that boxing's aggression brings out the negatives in him.

Gavin Derkatch: With the steady rise of celebrity boxing, I'm sure a Tyson fight would generate huge numbers.

Chris Peterson: He's always worth the watch. But all the extra fights and things have tarnished his legacy a little.

4. If the deal goes through, what type of impact will the UFC and WWE merger have?

John Letasky: From what I read, it appears the product won't be affected at the event level other than marketing, etc. You have to wonder if other upstart pro wrestling or MMA leagues will still be able to compete.

Matthew Kiewiet: I'm mostly interested in Vince McMahon regaining creative control of the wrestling side of things. I doubt they'll change UFC much. Why would they?

Briar Napier: Expect cross-platform appeal, à la Brock Lesnar. Many UFC stars would make for amazing heels (enemies) through their natural ability to talk to sell fights.

Gavin Derkatch: I think it could have a big impact, with older UFC fighters transitioning into WWE at the end of their careers.

Chris Peterson: It's going to be a juggernaut, but I hope pro wrestling stays true to its identity. Plus, Shawn Michaels needs to have a bigger role and Vince returning could make that happen.

5. Are you interested in the upcoming movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"?

John Letasky: If I hadn't read about the film in a recent Billings Gazette, I'd be unaware it was in the works.

Matthew Kiewiet: Remember when they passed the torch to Shia LaBeouf in the last Indiana Jones? I wonder what happened. I'll probably watch nevertheless.

Briar Napier: Harrison Ford's going to be 81 a couple of weeks after the film's release. Does that make Indy more or less cool? I'm not sure.

Gavin Derkatch: I can't say this has been on my mind, I'm not particularly an Indiana Jones fan. I'll be sitting this one out.

Chris Peterson: No, but I will be seeing the Mario Movie and am praying we get a movie or series about the 'Legend of Zelda' from Nintendo.