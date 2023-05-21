1. With Rafael Nadal out of the French Open with a hip injury, will we ever see the type of talent of him, Federer and Djokovic again?

John Letasky: It's hard to imagine, but we probably will. Just a few years back people were talking about Agassi, Sampras and Courier.

Frank Gogola: It's possible we see that level of talent again. Probably less likely we have a trio of that stature all competing at their peak at the same time for an extended period.

Chris Peterson: I'm not an expert but I tend to agree that someone will come along. They said the same thing after Pete Sampras back in the day.

Briar Napier: Someone will come along — Coco Gauff, though yet to win a major, has been so good despite just turning 19 in March, for instance.

Daniel Shepard: Not a huge fan of professional tennis, but it always seems like there are young athletes ready to fill the shoes of retiring legends, no matter the sport.

2. With prep season coming to a close, what has been the best story of the year?

John Letasky: In Yellowstone County, Billings West, Billings Senior and Huntley Project winning state wrestling titles was pretty impressive, along with Senior, Central and Project in volleyball.

Frank Gogola: Having high school baseball come to Montana this spring has been exciting. Looking forward to more teams joining in the coming years.

Chris Peterson: State football championships are always special and it was a pleasure to cover Helena Capital this past season. The Bruins had some dudes, but they were a T-E-A-M in every sense of the word. That's why they won.

Briar Napier: How about Hardin's Karis Brightwings-Pease winning a cross country title as an eighth-grader? At her age, the only thing I was winning was games of Madden against my friends.

Daniel Shepard: Capital football's undefeated season was fun to witness. Tom Carter is fast, man.

3. Are you believing the hype around projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama?

John Letasky: Sure. And good for the Spurs, who somehow continue to win draft lotteries and then pick franchise players.

Frank Gogola: Victor Wembanyama and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have potential to be the newest dynamic duo in the NBA.

Chris Peterson: Yes I do. The Spurs are about to be an NBA title contender for the next decade.

Briar Napier: If LeBron, himself one of the most hyped young athletes ever, calls you an alien, chances are you're pretty good. And Gregg Popovich knows a thing about international player development ...

Daniel Shepard: It's a lot of pressure to place on a 19-year-old, but if he is drafted by the Spurs, at least he'll be in a good situation to succeed. I just hope people don't start comparing him to Tim Duncan.

4. Is the PGA Championship better suited for its current spot in the calendar or later in the summer?

John Letasky: I used to like it when the major golf season ran longer and there was the late summer PGA Championship.

Frank Gogola: It kind of snuck up on me again. There's too much other sports stuff going on nationally right now.

Chris Peterson: It's terrible timing. The PGA Championship has always been the least prestigious major but 'Glory's Last Shot' made it much more interesting.

Briar Napier: Really needs to go back to a mid-August date. Still too much going on around this time (NBA, NHL, Indy 500 prep, etc;) for me to have a vested interest.

Daniel Shepard: I'm all about NASCAR this time of year. Pushing the PGA Championship later into the summer wouldn't change that for me.

5. Graduation season is upon us. What do you most remember about your high school graduation?

John Letasky: Those were pretty fun times. Just the joy of the moment and the anticipation of new beginnings.

Frank Gogola: I remember it took a long time. There were approximately 700 kids in my graduating class.

Chris Peterson: I remember wishing my graduation speaker would stop talking so it would get over. I just wanted the paper, never got the hoopla.

Briar Napier: My high school gym had no air conditioning, so I remember a lot of humidity. At least my graduating class was only 22 people, so it went by quickly.

Daniel Shepard: The wonderful feeling driving home knowing that, after four long years, it was over.