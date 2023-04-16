1. What qualities should the Frontier Conference look for in its next commissioner?

John Letasky: Someone who knows the history of the conference but who also will be able to help the league expand, especially in hoops.

Daniel Shepard: Someone with the connections and know-how to expand the conference. Getting to 10 football-playing members and eight full-time members should be the No. 1 priority.

Chris Peterson: Ties to the league are important. Experience is too, especially with expansion on the horizon.

Frank Gogola: I'm not sure because I don't cover the Frontier Conference. Maybe someone who knows how to properly pronounce Havre.

Bill Speltz: This question is out of my wheelhouse since we do not cover the Frontier Conference at the Missoulian. How about someone who doesn't mind staying at Motel 6 to save the league some money?

2. What kind of success will Danny Sprinkle experience at Utah State?

John Letasky: Sprinkle plans on having a "blue-collar" team and has a plan. I expect similar success to what he found at MSU.

Daniel Shepard: Maybe not a 26-win season in his first couple years, but once he gets his team built, there's no reason his success shouldn't mirror his last four years with the Bobcats.

Chris Peterson: Sprinkle's players seem to love him and I think he'll be able to recruit at Utah State. My guess is we'll see him coaching in the NCAA Tournament again.

Frank Gogola: I'm more interested in if he left MSU in a good place with a solid foundation or if the Cats will fall back into being a middle-of-the-conference program like they were for numerous years before his arrival.

Bill Speltz: Once again, a question out of my wheelhouse. I know no more about Utah State than Bemidji State. But something tells me Sprinkle will be successful considering what he did at Montana State.

3. What did you think of the Midland Roundtable Montana all-star basketball rosters?

John Letasky: The squads look solid and the Kellers know how to produce wins. Wyoming is looking for wins, though, too.

Daniel Shepard: It's the best of the best. Cool to see two players from Helena (Alex Bullock, HHS; Jada Clarkson, CHS) on the girls team.

Chris Peterson: I like both rosters a lot. Seth Amunrud of Manhattan Christian is a personal favorite. He's like a gnat on defense and that's a compliment.

Frank Gogola: I was surprised when I saw blocking machine Alex Covill of Missoula Hellgate omitted from the girls team.

Bill Speltz: Frenchtown's Connor Michaud is a very good player and a class act and it was nice to see him get some recognition.

4. What will you remember most about retiring PBR 'clown' Flint Rasmussen?

John Letasky: Flint is a Montana legend and was entertaining at PBR tour stops. He loved his job and brought the crowd into the event.

Daniel Shepard: I had a friend growing up who wanted to be a rodeo clown when he was older (seriously). It's guys like Flint who inspired that dream.

Chris Peterson: I'm not a big rodeo guy, but Flint reached the pinnacle of his profession and did our state proud. He's one of a kind.

Frank Gogola: I didn't know much about Flint Rasmussen. Then I read Briar Napier's feature on him this week. You should check it out, too.

Bill Speltz: I've covered the Missoula Stampede for 16 years and it's not the clowns that impress me — it's the rodeo cowboys, especially the bull riders.

5. What's the first thing you are going to do once all these April showers are over?

John Letasky: I plan on fishing more this spring/summer and enjoying more walks. #CAN'TWAIT

Daniel Shepard: Assume my spot in the Kindrick Legion Field press box and enjoy another season of American Legion baseball.

Chris Peterson: I'm going to spoil a good walk with a round of golf or two. I might even go "jogging," as Ron Burgundy would say.

Frank Gogola: Looking forward to regular bike rides.

Bill Speltz: Clean the back yard. We have a 90-pound lab and we dog-sit our daughter's basset hounds occasionally. I'll let you do the math.