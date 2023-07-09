1. If you were to enter the Big Sky State Games, in what event would it be?

John Letasky: I never have participated in the State Games, but I've enjoyed covering the sports festival. I've always thought that just for fun the Soaked Run would be cool and maybe bowling would be fun, too.

Jeff Welsch: Ping pong first, with road cycling as a solid Plan B. Basketball would be fun but I've dunked over Letasky enough.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I have a hunch curling could be fun to try, but I've always thought biathlon would be interesting to watch in person.

Briar Napier: I'm always down to hoop, but I'd also probably get crushed by the competition there. But in cornhole, meanwhile, I could do some serious damage.

Chris Peterson: Golf. I actually won the Big Sky State Games 12-14 age group in golf at Peter Yegen back in the day. Not sure where that gold medal is...

2. Of the Big Sky State Games all-time torch lighters, which one sticks out to you the most?

John Letasky: They've all been special and unique. One year that kind of stands out to me is the year 2000 with Pat Spurgin-Pitney, Kendall Cross and Mike Burton, all with strong Montana connections.

Jeff Welsch: I'm partial to the late, great Dick Fosbury, who flopped his way to high jump glory, eventually helped restore track and field at Oregon State, and lived in one of my once-favorite towns — Ketchum, Idaho.

Lindsay Rossmiller: They've had some of the most iconic names in U.S. Olympic history which makes this a really tough question, but personally I'm partial to the skiers from Montana.

Briar Napier: Gotta give a proper shoutout to Rulon Gardner. I bet a lot of kids in this region of the country were inspired by the Wyomingite's historic upset of Russian juggernaut Aleksandr Karelin.

Chris Peterson: I don't see how you can top Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

3. Will the Yankees continue their run of World Series titles when a New York pitcher has a perfect game?

John Letasky: I sure hope so. That fun fact wasn't lost on me last week.

Jeff Welsch: Nah, the Yankees have lost their (pin)stripes this year. They're so average they couldn't even win a series from my historically woeful Cardinals.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I hope not.

Briar Napier: Ironically, they've first got to get through a searing division rival who has had a MLB-high three perfectos thrown against them — the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chris Peterson: My magic 8-ball says, "Not likely."

4. Which of Montana's hillside letters, many representing a high school or college, is your favorite?

John Letasky: That was a special collection of photos and a story. I must admit, some of those letters I've missed on my adventures. Billings has the Skyview 'S' but we need another.

Jeff Welsch: I've got thing for the 'D' above Drummond, primarily at night when it's lit and highly visible from I-90. What other town can claim that?

Lindsay Rossmiller: All have interesting stories and memories, but I'm partial to my own. The C (for Centerville) is always in sight above the school and field and the yearly tradition of painting it was a joint effort by the seniors and freshmen.

Briar Napier: The first that comes to mind is the 'C' in Columbus. Covering its baseball opener in the spring, I found it distinctly Montanan for it to be overlooking the field with flurries in the air.

Chris Peterson: I've always been partial to the M in Butte.

5. What is a classic movie that you've never watched that you should?

John Letasky: Recently I was referenced to "Remember the Titans" when working on a story, and from all accounts it seems I should have watched this show.

Jeff Welsch: Embarrassed to admit it, but I've never fully watched "Citizen Kane" or "Casablanca". Need to git 'em done so I can see if they rate up there with my all-time favorite, "Shane."

Lindsay Rossmiller: "Jaws," but I've gotten this far, why change it now?

Briar Napier: Man, too many. I went with a book on a recent flight rather than turn on "12 Angry Men" on the seat tablet, which probably says a lot about me.

Chris Peterson: I've never seen "Indiana Jones" but given my love for history, heroes and mythology, I probably should.