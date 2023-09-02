MISSOULA — Saturday marked my first trip to Washington-Grizzly Stadium in four years.

Hard to believe. Being there for Montana's most treasured live sports spectacle should be mandatory for the sports editor of the Missoulian newspaper.

It's just the way it's been for me in recent years — pulled away from the enjoyment of the press box due to office responsibilities, putting the Sunday paper together. Now that there is no Sunday Missoulian print product, it's my job, along with veteran Griz beat writer Frank Gogola, to make it up to readers with honest, informative and heartwarming stories that only come from being there.

There's the reason I moved from Iowa to Montana 17 years ago. Being there with that massive, frenzied crowd roaring in my ears makes me feel like my heart is coming out of my chest.

I love it.

What separates Griz football from every other sporting event in Montana is the fans, plain and simple. Players and coaches come and go. Certainly it's been enriching getting to know them over the years, especially the blue-collar athletes that work at places like Walmart in the offseason. Those are the players I respect most.

But the fans mean just as much to me. The parents walking to the stadium with their children. The grade-school-aged kids playing catch in any grassy area they can find outside the stadium. The great grandparents hobbling to their seats. That's college football for this grandpa.

Forty years of winging it in the newspaper business have afforded me some special opportunities covering big-time college and pro football. I can tell you from experience the atmosphere at Washington-Grizzly Stadium is unique.

Maybe it's the roar of the crowd reverberating off the mountains or the stadium configuration, but I can't remember Lambeau Field in Green Bay or Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City ever being as loud. Maybe Camp Randall in Madison, Wisconsin, but that place is pretty special, even for the FBS level.

"I've coached all over the country, I've coached in the ACC, I've coached in the MAC, and this is as good as any environment I've ever coached in," Butler coach Mike Uremovich told 406mtsports.com. "In terms of the fans being right up on you, I've coached at Kinnick a few times in Iowa and it's like that. They're really close.

"The fans are great. They make the game fun and our kids were really looking forward to playing in this environment. This is something they'll remember forever."

Keeping it as loud as it was Saturday is the real challenge for Montana's revamped coaching staff. It took the Grizzlies almost four quarters to truly feel comfortable against an upset-minded Butler team playing 1,700 miles from home. That's worth noting.

It's also worth noting the Montana coaching staff could have been holding back part of the playbook in this one. Makes sense to me with a tougher test coming up at Utah Tech next Saturday with an expected game time temperature in the mid-90s in St. George.

Montana's home debut in front of 25,430 fans might best be described as promising. The fact it was still a one-score game with 7 minutes left was surprising, but the 35-20 decision over FCS Butler brought with it reason for optimism.

Sophomore starting quarterback Sam Vidlak showed he can throw the rock and usually put it right where it needs to be. Backup Clifton McDowell was money in the run option scheme in the second half.

That's encouraging. The receivers need to work on catching the ball more consistently, but game repetition will help.

As I typed up my column after the game, I took time to look down on the field and take note of all the little kids having fun with footballs on the artificial turf. I thought about my grandchildren — God willing I'll be up to five by the end of the year.

Photos: Griz vs. Butler football

What a terrific place for them to grow up.