MISSOULA — Some games have that nothing-to-gain, everything-to-lose vibe.

If Montana whips Ferris State at home Saturday night, many of those that care about the FCS, including the pollsters, barely bat an eye. They'd say they were expected to win — doesn't matter how many NCAA Division II trophies their opponent has garnered.

If 12th-ranked Montana loses or even has trouble with Ferris State, it's fuel for the doubters. They'd say the Grizzlies are far from what they were even two years ago when they beat Washington and Montana State and then outlasted Eastern Washington in the playoffs.

So it's all a matter of perspective. A matter of whether you believe Ferris State would be a 2023 playoff team on the FCS level or is capable of even hanging for a half with a powerhouse FCS program like South Dakota State or North Dakota State.

On the same Saturday that Big Sky Conference contender Idaho put a scare into Cal in Berkeley, California, Montana struggled mightily to put away Ferris State, hanging on for a 17-10 home win. Sometimes it helps to utter the words out loud.

The best thing that can be said about the Grizzlies is they won. In two weeks they'll likely be 5-0 because next Saturday's opponent, Northern Arizona, is not much (lost to Utah Tech Saturday). Idaho State, Montana's opponent two weeks from now, is 0-3 and hasn't been good in years.

But how good should Montana feel about its 3-0 record right now? Let's just say the Grizzlies need to figure some things out on offense.

Montana's first half offensive performance was anemic. Whether you believe it's because the Griz couldn't match up in the trenches with an exceptional foe or they simply weren't performing, they managed just a field goal and trailed 10-3 at the half. Sometimes it helps to say it out loud.

Montana did rally in the third period, sparked by the defense. But that offense, sheesh. How can the Grizzlies look so good at FCS Utah Tech and then struggle to score against a Division II team?

I know, I know, Ferris State is really good. I've been hearing it and reading it for a week and those with Griz goggles will keep saying it for another week.

But face facts: Montana doesn't play in Division II and it is far from exceptional right now. The Griz had three penalties on their first drive: a hold, delay of game and personal foul. That's a unit that needs to do a better job locking in.

The coaches might start by picking a No. 1 quarterback and sticking with him. Something tells me it would aid in the consistency department, especially when it comes to chemistry in the passing game.

Ah well, I'm nitpicking. Just being too critical of the Grizzlies based on what I've seen out of Montana teams over the past two decades.

It struck me as funny when the television play-by-play guy kept bringing up Ferris State's credentials, even in the fourth quarter when there were more pressing things to talk about. It reminded me of when I was a kid and my penny-pinching aunt kept trying to sell me on the idea RC Cola was as good as Coca-Cola.

I was born at night, but not last night. What I saw Saturday was a Montana team that needs to improve if it expects to contend for the Big Sky title.

Thank goodness for all the great fans. They did just enough to throw Ferris State off its game, causing a crucial offside penalty with the Bulldogs inside the Montana 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter.

Then kudos to the defense for doing its job late, holding the Bulldogs short of the end zone after they reached the red zone.

Two-time defending Division II national champion Ferris State saw its 28-game road win streak come to an end Saturday at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Impressed?

If you are, you haven't been watching Grizzly football for very long.