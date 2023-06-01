BILLINGS — You know it’s the beginning of the summer sports season when it’s All-Star Week in the Magic City.

And that’s exactly what it will be next week as boys and girls basketball players selected to represent the Treasure State team in the annual Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series will arrive in Billings Wednesday.

Football players report to Rocky Mountain College also on Wednesday to prepare for the 34th annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game.

And to top it off, volleyball all-stars selected for the second Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic arrive in Billings on Thursday.

All the players selected for the prestigious games will practice with their teammates and enjoy other activities leading up to game time.

Then on Friday, June 9, the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series kicks off for the first time at Gillette College. It will be the first time in the history of the series that games played in Wyoming will be contested outside of Sheridan.

“The new venue at Gillette College is a brand-new facility — state of the art. It’s an unbelievable setting,” Roundtable president Mike Noland said.

The boys series is entering it's 47th year and the girls competition reaches it's 26th, sponsored by Universal Awards and Stockman Bank.

Both nights at the Gillette's Pronghorn Center (June 9) and at Lockwood High School (June 10), the girls will tip-off at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

Montana has won 20 games in the boys series under coach Steve Keller, who recently stepped down as Providence’s men’s basketball head coach and will now be an assistant at Rocky Mountain College. In the history of the series, Montana leads 65-27.

The Montana girls, coached by Rocky women's basketball coach Wes Keller, also have been dominant in the recent series, having won 11 consecutive games. Overall, Montana leads the series 37-13.

So there's no doubt the pressure will be on both sides. If you are Montana, you don’t want to lose a 20- or 11-game winning streak. And you know the father-and-son coaching duo of Steve and Wes Keller really, really wants to extend the streaks. And, if you are Wyoming, you’re very intent on putting an end to the skid and starting your own winning streak.

As the teams make their way back to Billings, Saturday will feature a four games featuring the state's best at Lockwood High School.

Kicking off the day, the best Class B seniors of this past year’s graduating class will battle in a North vs. South matchup in the Big Sky All-Star football game at 11 a.m. at Lockwood Stadium.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students for the football contest.

“I think it’s great for the fans,” said Class B game chairman Chad Sealey of four games being held on Saturday, June 10 at the Lockwood campus.

“Obviously Lockwood does a good job of hosting all those events for us and we all enjoy being there.”

Overall, the event is shaping up to be a real barn burner. In the afternoon, fans can move inside to watch the best of the state's volleyball and basketball athletes. One ticket will get you into the gym for all three games ($5 for ages 8-18 and $10 for ages 19 and up). For a sports fan, you can’t beat that.

“In the air conditioning, how can you miss?” said Noland of the all-star showcase.

The best volleyball players in the state will compete for bragging rights as the East takes on the West at 3 p.m. in a match sponsored by Scheels. The basketball games will follow.

“I guess I would say this is the Midland Roundtable’s third and final event of the year,” said Noland. "We start with the Top 10 track meet and that was a huge success and the weather was great. Then, we had the Athlete of the Year Banquet, which was nearly sold out and the athletes did a great job. We are seriously excited about the Montana-Wyoming games. As we study the boys and girls players from Wyoming, they look to be better than we remember, at least on paper. The boys are huge and the girls look outstanding. We are also excited about year two of the East-West Volleyball Classic. There are tremendous players on both teams."

And if fans want to meet the boys and girls basketball and the volleyball all-stars, there is a no-host brunch at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center where the public is invited, and will feature short talks by both Kellers, as well as the head volleyball coaches. Rocky Mountain College coach Yang Yang will lead the East volleyball squad and Maureen Boyle of Carroll the West.

In a summer that has many highlight weekends and exceptional events in the Billings-area and around the state, you don’t want to miss Saturday, June 10 at Lockwood. And if you don’t mind traveling or live near Gillette, that would be a fun venue too for the basketball doubleheader on June 9.

Mark it on your calendars, and who knows — you may just see an all-star somewhere in the Magic City next week as there will be a bunch of them.