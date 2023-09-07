BILLINGS — On the night of Jan. 16, 2020, I attended a basketball game with my cousin Mike, who at that time was the athletic director at Hardin High School.

This was no ordinary high school basketball game — for me, this was a “bucket list” game.

Hardin at Lodge Grass.

What a matchup. At the time, Hardin was the No. 1-ranked team in Class A and Lodge Grass was the No. 1 team in Class B.

Both rosters featured players who were all-timers in the history of their storied school history — Damon Gros Ventre for Lodge Grass and Famous Left Hand for Hardin. And both teams were headed for state championships in a little over a month, as Hardin won the State A title and Lodge Grass claimed the State B crown.

Hardin led 61-51 at halftime, a point total that surpassed a full game for many of the Class AA games I do on the radio. The final tally was a phenomenal 204 points, with Hardin outlasting Lodge Grass for a 112-92 win.

Witnessing a high-scoring game like that is thrilling, but for me the biggest thrill came after that game. That’s when the legendary Larry Pretty Weasel came over and thanked me for being there.

Just thinking about that moment still touches me, and I was reminded of it this past week when the news broke that Larry had passed away at the age of 84.

My last interview with Larry took place a few years ago during the Eastern A divisional tournament at Metra. I opened the interview by telling Larry that many people, myself included, consider him one of the best to ever play the game in Montana.

His humble response: “That kind of embarrasses me. I’ve seen a lot of good ball players and I really don’t think I was any better than them. Others have told me the same thing, and that’s just very embarrassing to me.”

I also asked Larry how he thinks the game has changed in the past 60 years since his heyday.

“Well, I think the kids are bigger, more athletic and they shoot the ball really well,” he said.

My good friend Bill Woolston told me that Pretty Weasel was an excellent shooter, a great leaper, top-notch passer and could also defend. Almost everybody I have spoken with said simply say he could score like few others, which is backed up by his nearly 30 points per game average in the 1956-57 season.

How did Pretty Weasel describe his game?

“My coach told me that I was a lot quicker than most of the kids at that time and I shot the ball before they could react,” he said. “He also said that I could jump well, and I guess that’s probably what separated me from a lot of others.”

I could not resist asking Larry about what kind of impact the 3-point line might have had on his game. He replied that most of his shot attempts were put up around the free-throw line.

Again, I think this was just Larry being humble, as others have told me that he was an excellent long-range shooter.

Without a doubt, one of my favorite memories of Pretty Weasel was his seat for many years at the Eastern A divisional, which was in the section just below my broadcasting position. When I had visitors stop by my booth, I would point to Larry and tell them that one of the greatest to ever play the game was sitting right below us.

An amazing basketball talent and even more important, a true gentleman. The memories of Larry Pretty Weasel will never fade away.