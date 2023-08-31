September should be a smashing-good month for the Montana football team.

It all starts Saturday when Grizzly fans get their first chance to see the new quarterback and new-look defense under first-year coordinator Ronnie Bradford. By October, 14th-ranked Montana should boast a 5-0 record for its showdown at 16th-ranked UC Davis.

First up for the Grizzlies is a Butler team that is a member of the Pioneer Football League. Unlike most FCS conferences, that league consists of institutions that choose not to award athletic scholarships to football players.

To its credit, Butler did have a winning record last year at 7-4. The Bulldogs reeled off five straight wins from early October to early November, blowing out always-tough Dayton in Indianapolis (joking, of course).

There's not a lot about the Grizzlies' first five foes that will have fans shaking in their shoes. Next weekend's game at Utah Tech could be interesting in sweltering St. George heat and a little birdie told me NCAA Division II powerhouse Ferris State is going to give Montana a run for its money on Sept. 16 in Missoula.

But mostly it's Montana friendly. Northern Arizona and Idaho State will battle the Griz later this month and if either of those Big Sky Conference also-rans knocks them off, it could be a long autumn.

As a grizzled sports editor, I'd like to see UM enter at least one of its September games as the underdog. It's more exciting from the build-up to the final whistle. By the same token, it's about knocking the rust off this time of year.

Easing into what promises to be a challenging October and November does have its merits for a Grizzly squad with many new faces.

SATURDAY GAMES

Butler at No. 14 Montana (Noon, ABC/Fox): Montana was picked to finish sixth in the Big Sky preseason coaches' poll. That's an insult and I'm guessing it's been addressed by the coaching staff with motivational talks. We will get our first clues about the Grizzlies' potential on Saturday in what promises to be a blowout win over a Butler team that is traveling a long way to play at elevation. Speltz: Montana 34, Butler 10. Gogola: Montana 35, Butler 13.

Utah Tech at No. 3 Montana State (6 p.m., SWX): Grizzly fans will want to keep an eye on this one since Montana plays at Utah Tech a week from Saturday. The Trailblazers won three of their final four games last season, including a 47-44 triumph at then-19th-ranked Stephen F. Austin. They're still in transition mode in the sense they are ineligible for FCS playoff competition until 2024 due to NCAA transfer rules. But Utah Tech should give the Bobcats a battle for at least a half. Speltz: Bobcats 44, Utah Tech 20. Gogola: MSU 42, Utah Tech 17.

Portland State at No. 15 Oregon (1 p.m., Pac-12 Network): Ducks will soar in this one against a Vikings team coming off a 4-7 season. Speltz: Oregon 62, Portland State 10. Gogola: Oregon 70, Portland State 14.

Eastern Washington at No. 2 North Dakota State (1:30 p.m., ESPN+): Hard to believe the once-mighty Eagles finished 3-8 last season. They'll be humbled in front of an electric crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. Speltz: Bison 55, Eagles 14. Gogola: NDSU 42, EWU 17.

San Diego at Cal Poly (4 p.m., ESPN+): Beau Baldwin never could quite get it going as head coach of the Mustangs, which was surprising considering his amazing success at Eastern Washington. Paul Wulff is leading Cal Poly now and his team will have its hands full with a Torero team that finished 5-5 last season. Speltz: San Diego 31, Cal Poly 27. Gogola: San Diego 28, Cal Poly 21.

Northern Arizona at Arizona (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network): The Wildcats are on the rise after finishing 5-7 last season. They'll chop down the Lumberjacks. Speltz: Arizona 41, NAU 10. Gogola: Arizona 45, NAU 14.

Idaho State at San Diego State (8:30 p.m.): Ah, the annual Bengals vs. FBS blowout game. Idaho State finished 1-10 last season. Not hard to pick this one. Speltz: Aztecs 56, Bengals 6. Gogola: SDSU 49, ISU 3.

THURSDAY GAMES

No. 10 Sacramento State at Nicholls State (5 p.m.): The defending Big Sky co-champion Hornets have a new coach this season in Montana grad Andy Thompson. He will have the defense ready to go with his extensive experience as a D-coordinator. But the effectiveness of the offense remains to be seen. Speltz: Sac State 28, Nicholls State 14. Gogola: Sac State 31, Nicholls 13.

No. 16 UC Davis at Texas A&M University-Commerce (6 p.m.): The home team lost its last four games in 2022 and finished 5-6. Not much reason to believe they'll pull an upset in their opener. Speltz: Davis 35, Commerce 13. Gogola: Davis 31, Commerce 14.

No. 8 Idaho at Lamar (6 p.m.): The Vandals are for real. Lamar is not expected to go far after posting a 1-10 mark in 2022. Speltz: Idaho 44, Lamar 14. Gogola: Idaho 38, Lamar 17.

Central Washington at No. 13 Weber State (6 p.m.): The NCAA Division II Wildcats could give the FBS Wildcats a run for their money. But Weber has too much firepower. Speltz: WSU 33, CWU 22. Gogola: Weber 35, CWU 10.

Northern Colorado at Abilene Christian (6 p.m.): Abilene Christian is coming off a promising 7-4 season. UNC changed coaches after a 3-8 campaign, naming Ed Lamb the new skipper back in December. Lamb needs time to turn things around. Speltz: Abilene Christian 28, UNC 10. Gogola: ACU 31, UNC 20.