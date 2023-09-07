Be careful not to draw too many conclusions from Montana's first football game last Saturday.

Remember, college teams don't have preseason games like the NFL. They work out a lot of stuff on the fly in their openers.

I was surprised about all the skeptical messages I received after the Grizzlies' 35-20 home win over Butler. It was as if they lost by two touchdowns.

Folks worried about starting QB Sam Vidlak and his two interceptions. They expressed concern over using two quarterbacks. They wondered about the defense giving up two touchdowns and two field goals to a program that does not give football scholarships.

I saw a Montana team with a lot of potential. Offensive coordinator Brent Pease showed some of his smarts with his play calling. This two-headed system the Grizzlies have going at quarterback is pretty exciting if you ask me. Preparing for two quarterbacks with different skill sets has to be extra taxing for the opposition.

Likewise, be careful not to draw too many conclusions about Montana's Saturday opponent, Utah Tech, after what happened last weekend in Bozeman. You may have caught it on television. The Trailblazers were beaten handily by Montana State, 63-20.

Montana will play better than last week and so will Utah Tech. I think the Trailblazers are a step up in competition from Butler and the Grizzlies will need to be tuned in despite a game time temperature in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY GAMES

No. 13 Montana (1-0) at Utah Tech (0-1) (7 p.m., ESPN+): In the end, the difference in this one might be the Grizzlies' running game. The Trailblazers gave up 407 rushing yards to Montana State. Montana will rush for more than 300 and win by double digits. Speltz: Montana 30, Utah Tech 20. Gogola: Montana 27, Utah Tech 14.

No. 3 Montana State (1-0) at No. 1 South Dakota State (1-0) (5 p.m., ESPN+): If this game were being played in Bozeman, I'd pick the Cats. Instead, I'm giving the edge to the defending national champion Jackrabbits, who faced little to no resistance last week in a 45-7 win over Western Oregon. Speltz: Jackrabbits 38, Bobcats 35. Gogola: SDSU 31, MSU 28.

No. 7 Idaho (1-0) at Nevada (0-1) (5 p.m.): The FBS Wolf Pack is going to have its hands full in this one. Nevada finished 2-10 last season and drew just 12,500 fans for its home finale. Plus the Wolf Pack were blown out at USC last week. I'm going with the surging Vandals. Speltz: Idaho 32, Nevada 28. Gogola: Idaho 28, Nevada 27.

Eastern Washington (0-1) at Fresno State (1-0) (7 p.m.): The Bulldogs had a nice win at Purdue last week, 39-35. They're going to keep it going against an Eagles team that is no longer considered one of the elite in the FCS. Speltz: Bulldogs 44, Eags 17. Gogola: Fresno 42, EWU 14.

Idaho State (0-1) at Utah State (0-1) (6 p.m.): Both teams were respectable in losses to FBS foes last week. The Aggies lost at Iowa, 24-14. The Bengals played surprisingly well under first-year head coach Cody Hawkins at San Diego State, dropping a 36-28 decision. Still, it's hard to go against the home team in this one. Speltz: Aggies 35, Bengals 20. Gogola: Utah State 34, ISU 24.

Cal Poly (1-0) at San Jose State (0-2) (2 p.m.): The Mustangs were the only team to prove the Missoulian sports staff wrong last week, beating San Diego, 27-10. Pulling the upset at win-starved San Jose State is unlikely. Speltz: San Jose State 27, Cal Poly 10. Gogola: SJSU 35, Cal Poly 17.

Portland State (0-1) at Wyoming (1-0) (2 p.m.): The Cowboys won a double-overtime home thriller over Texas Tech last week, 35-33. There won't be as much suspense this weekend in Laramie. Speltz: Wyoming 42, Portland State 10. Gogola: Wyoming 49, Portland State 14.

Northern Arizona (0-1) at No. 17 North Dakota (1-0) (1 p.m.): The Montana Grizzlies had some pretty memorable shootouts with North Dakota back when the Fighting Hawks were a member of the Big Sky Conference. Northern Arizona managed just three points in a blowout loss at Arizona last week and the Jacks will fall to 0-2 this week. Speltz: North Dakota 38, NAU 13. Gogola: UND 35, NAU 16.

Incarnate Word (0-1) at Northern Colorado (0-1) (noon): The Bears lost by 20 points last week at Abilene Christian. Incarnate word gave FBS foe Texas-El Paso a run for its money in a 28-14 loss. Look for the Cardinals to take this one in Greeley. Speltz: Incarnate Word 28, Northern Colorado 21. Gogola: UIW 34, UNC 20.

No. 12 Weber State (1-0) at No. 21 Northern Iowa (0-1) (3 p.m.): The Panthers have built a reputation for playing Iowa and Iowa State tough in September, but they didn't live up to the reputation last week. They lost at Iowa State, 30-9. This week the Panthers will lose to one of the Big Sky's best in the UNI-Dome. Speltz: Wildcats 27, Northern Iowa 20. Gogola: Weber 21, UNI 20.

No. 15 UC Davis (1-0) at FBS No. 17 Oregon State (1-0) (7 p.m., Pac-12 Network): Davis is the first formidable team on Montana's schedule. The Aggies and Grizzlies will meet on Oct. 7 in California. In the mean time, it's fun to track Davis and its results. This week the Aggies will suffer their first setback. Speltz: Beavers 45, Aggies 21. Gogola: OSU 31, Davis 28.

Texas A&M Commerce (0-1) at No. 9 Sacramento State (1-0) (8 p.m.): The jury is still out on whether the Hornets deserve a top-10 ranking in the STATS FCS poll with a new coaching staff in place. But there's little doubt they will win at home this week. Speltz: Sac State 48, Commerce 10. Gogola: Sac State 45, Commerce 13.