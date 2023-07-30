1. The Great American hill climb was Friday and Saturday in Billings. What event is similar in your community?

John Letasky: For Billings, it is the 105th Great American motorcycle hill climb. There is nothing like it in the Magic City.

Jeff Welsch: As a Bozeman guy, the Bridger Ridge Run is a bloody — literally — good time every August.

Briar Napier: Back near my home in central Illinois, there's an annual "Bagelfest" in Mattoon with a 5K, parade, concerts and carbs. So there's that.

Victor Flores: San Francisco has "Bay to Breakers," a 12K race that I never participated in because that's far too long for my liking. I'm good with 5Ks.

Daniel Shepard: I went to a bunch of mud slings growing up in my hometown. Guy who owned the local tow truck company always seemed to win.

2. What should the NFL and other leagues do about gambling?

John Letasky: Players shouldn't be allowed to gamble on the league they are in. If they do, they should be suspended.

Jeff Welsch: Impossible. It's happened throughout sports history and guaranteed this occurs much more than we know. As an aside, NIL makes this far less likely in college sports.

Briar Napier: I get why the penalties are so severe for players caught, but it's awfully rich for leagues to bang the gavel while happily bringing in billions from those same gambling companies.

Victor Flores: Anybody who can directly affect the outcome of a game should be punished if they gamble on said game, but penalties should be more varied than they currently are.

Daniel Shepard: Yeah, I agree with John, but in the same breath, put Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame.

3. Takeaways from the Big Sky preseason football polls?

John Letasky: The Cats are a big target teams are coming for. Can the Griz outperform the pollsters and overtake the Cats?

Jeff Welsch: It's wild to see MSU where the Griz routinely were in the '90s and early 2000s. I could see the Cats winning it all this fall.

Briar Napier: I think MSU is the clear No. 1, but man, Nos. 2-6 are a total tossup. For example: Idaho is fifth in the coaches' poll and second in the media's, yet I see reasoning for both spots.

Victor Flores: The disparity between the polls reflects the Big Sky's uncertainty. It's hard to feel confident in anyone other than MSU because the other teams are either unproven or experienced a ton of turnover.

Daniel Shepard: Difference between the media and coaches poll has me thinking about the Frontier Conference where anything is possible.

4. To date, what has been the best local sports moment of the summer?

John Letasky: So many to choose from, but you have to put the local Legion baseball teams and the Big Sky State Games high on the list. Waiting for the fair rodeo.

Jeff Welsch: The Indigenous Trail Running Club on the Crow Reservation qualifying for the Junior Olympic nationals is a great story.

Briar Napier: Not game-related, but seeing so many people come out in support of Billings Skyview legend Kas Ioane after his recent dementia diagnosis was a heartwarming sight.

Victor Flores: Hard to argue with Briar's choice. Also worth a shout out: Columbus' Weston Timberman and Montana State's Paige Rasmussen winning CNFR titles.

Daniel Shepard: Having just returned from the AA Legion state tournament, I'd say the Helena Senators winning the title. Are the Senators officially a dynasty now having appeared in four straight chippers, winning two?

5. If you were to be a part of a cultural-exchange sports team, what country would you like to visit?

John Letasky: The wrestlers have it right in visiting Germany and Japan. Maybe one day one of those would be a fun trip to attend.

Jeff Welsch: Would have loved to be on a cycling team that competed on a road course in France that included L'Alpe d'Huez.

Briar Napier: New Zealand for rugby. Would be fascinating to experience such a popular sport outside of America in a place where it's king. Plus, beautiful scenery and history.

Victor Flores: Japan or a South American country, namely Brazil or Chile, would be high on my list.

Daniel Shepard: I was forced to take four semesters of French in college for my degree. I remember about four words roughly three years later, but I'd visit France if someone else was paying the tab.