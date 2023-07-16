1. What sport would you like to see added to the Big Sky State Games?

John Letasky: I'd like to see wrestling return to the BSSG. I just think the Olympic sport belongs there, but scheduling is probably tough.

Frank Gogola: My top three choices were jiu-jitsu, archery and axe throwing. Turns out those are all included already. I'm surprised wrestling isn't, so as a fan of the sport, I will second John's suggestion.

Daniel Shepard: How about the nation's pastime? Baseball is the best sport to ever to be played. Period.

Briar Napier: Why not sevens rugby? There's a strong presence of the sport in multiple cities across the state, and some football transplants may find another sport to love.

Chris Peterson: Wrestling makes a lot of sense.

2. You can pick one player, all-time, to compete in Home Run Derby. Who would it be?

John Letasky: I'm going with Mickey Mantle. He had the swagger and could hit some bombs. Roger Maris would be a close second.

Frank Gogola: As a White Sox fan, I'll say Shoeless Joe Jackson. While Jackson wasn't a big HR hitter, Babe Ruth said he copied his stance and swing because he thought Jackson was "the greatest natural hitter I ever saw."

Daniel Shepard: Kyle Schwarber (in a Cubs uniform). I'm still bitter about the way the 2018 Home Run Derby ended.

Briar Napier: Babe Ruth, but I just want he and Shohei Ohtani in all-out at-bats against each other, switching pitching and hitting duties each round.

Chris Peterson: Gotta go with The Babe.

3. How impressive is the Missoula PaddleHeads winning five halves in a row in Pioneer League baseball?

John Letasky: That is quite the feat. Purely looking at results, it appears Missoula has it figured out top to bottom.

Frank Gogola: It's a testament to the dedication of everyone from the owner to the GM and the manager to the players. They found the winning formula while losing 15 players to MLB in three years since becoming independent.

Daniel Shepard: Winning baseball games in the face of consistent roster turnover is really impressive. Here's to hoping the Pioneer League returns to Helena one day.

Briar Napier: You gotta really know ball to win in indy ball because you're working with basically new rosters every year, so I'm most impressed with Missoula's year-over-year scouting.

Chris Peterson: It shows the organization knows how to win. Consistent winning in the minors isn't easy to do.

4. Will playing six night games affect the Griz football team this season?

John Letasky: It looks like the late games are paired with another late game, plus you just have to play the schedule. The Griz will be fine.

Frank Gogola: Hauck is 15-11 in night games as the Griz coach. The loss of so many defensive stars, having a new D-coordinator, yet another QB and a new O-coordinator are still more likely to determine the outcome of their season.

Daniel Shepard: I guess they heard about us not having Saturday night print deadlines anymore (except for The Gazette). I'm more worried about the media and how the late kick-offs will impact their caffeine consumption.

Briar Napier: If it affects a team too much after years of playing pretty much exclusively at night in high school, it starts to stink a little more like an excuse ...

Chris Peterson: I agree with Daniel, I'm more worried about the media than the game. Players love night games.

5. The condiment Pepsi Colachup was introduced July 4 at select MLB stadiums. Would you try it?

John Letasky: Not sure if the condiment will hit Dehler Park, but if Pepsi Colachup does, I'd give it a whirl. When I drank soda, I drank Pepsi.

Frank Gogola: This is the first I'm hearing about the concoction. I'm limiting my sugar intake right now and this sounds like it's absolutely loaded with it. Plus, Coke is better than Pepsi.

Daniel Shepard: I don't like condiments on my hotdogs or burgers, but I'd try it with fries or something like that.

Briar Napier: I'm ... confused? But I don't think a hot dog is the way to try it. Maybe a high-quality brat with a good snap and some relish/pickled onion to counter the sweet.

Chris Peterson: I don't know what that is and I don't think I want to.