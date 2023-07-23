1. How cool have all the high-profile football camps in the state this summer been?

John Letasky: I've been impressed over the years with all the athletes who have come back and donated their time and wisdom. It's pretty special.

Jeff Welsch: One thing I've appreciated about great Montana athletes is they never forget where they came from.

Briar Napier: The type of stuff taught in those camps by the people involved is invaluable, so shoutout to those who come back to help kids out.

Gavin Derkatch: These athletes have served as great role models for kids in Montana. They provide hope that you can make it to the highest level if you work hard enough.

Daniel Shepard: They're events young athletes won't forget and I think those camps help grow passions for the game.

2. Thoughts on new Frontier Conference commissioner Scott Crawford?

John Letasky: His ideas sound good and expansion would be good for the league. He has an impressive resume.

Jeff Welsch: Expansion is a noble goal, but I'd caution against compromising the brand a la the Big Sky Conference some 30 years ago. Not loving Arizona Christian.

Briar Napier: I like the idea of a conference-specific streaming platform, as Crawford talks about in Daniel's piece on him this week. Would make the Frontier more accessible and easier to follow for fans.

Gavin Derkatch: There is a ton of turnover within the Frontier Conference this summer, but Crawford seems like the right man for the job.

Daniel Shepard: Instead of the Frontier being solely a Montana conference, in 5-10 years, the state will be the geographic center of the league. Expansion into the Dakotas sounds like it's on the horizon.

3. Will Shohei Ohtani break Aaron Judge's AL single-season home runs record of 62 set last season?

John Letasky: The pursuit of a record is always fun to watch; however I hope the mark remains a Yankees record.

Jeff Welsch: Let's hope so, especially if he's in a Cardinals uniform soon.

Briar Napier: The bigger question is if Ohtani will do it with the Angels. Any trade would be a blockbuster with massive implications, but if the price is right ...

Gavin Derkatch: It feels like he's doing something spectacular every night, so I say why not?

Daniel Shepard: Probably not. Dog days of summer will get to him. He'll be playing in the National League shortly anyway. World Series MVP with the Cubs?? Yeah, probably not.

4. Will you be watching Lionel Messi as he plays his first season in MLS?

John Letasky: With so many other options, this is highly doubtful.

Jeff Welsch: Sure — it'll be like watching Michael Jordan in the G League or Patrick Mahomes in the USFL.

Briar Napier: It's not hyperbole to say this is one of U.S. soccer's most important moments ever. I will watch, and I hope new onlookers from around the world keep on watching the MLS because of him.

Gavin Derkatch: I'll tune in for his first match. Messi still has gas left in the tank, he won the World Cup in December.

Daniel Shepard: Nope, but with single-game ticket prices hovering around $700, sounds like plenty of people are.

5. Do you play a musical instrument; or if you learned to play one, what would it be?

John Letasky: With my dad and uncles all excellent guitar players, I should have learned to play. However, I have "played" the air guitar or fiddle a few times over the years!

Jeff Welsch: Only music I make is one-man choir in the shower but torn between piano, fiddle and mandolin for learning an instrument.

Briar Napier: I played saxophone for a couple years in middle school (sorry for the ear-splitting noise, Mom and Dad). If I ever get the time/setup to do it, though, I would love to learn the drums.

Gavin Derkatch: I'd love to learn to play the guitar. It helps that you can learn nearly anything on YouTube nowadays.

Daniel Shepard: Does the recorder in elementary school count? I think I still have it, so maybe I'll dust it off.