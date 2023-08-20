1. Will the NBA's idea of starting an in-season tournament this season succeed or flop?

Briar Napier: Basketball is an international game, so it only makes sense that the NBA is trying out a soccer-esque midseason cup. I like the thinking and can see it doing well.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it may take a little bit to catch on, but they're popular in other sports so I could see it there too eventually.

Chris Peterson: I'm a huge proponent of it. It's another trophy franchises can shoot for, and it will add excitement to one of the most boring regular seasons in professional sports. NBA, NHL, and MLB all have issues in that area.

Jeff Welsch: Anything to break up the monotony of that l-o-n-g regular season and seemingly even l-o-n-g-e-r playoffs.

Daniel Shepard: The novelty of it will help it succeed this year (with ratings), but the NBA should keep trying new things to keep fans engaged.

Briar Napier: My arms got tired and I broke into a cold sweat reading her story. I'm in awe of you crazy Montanans and your amazing athletic feats.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Very. It's also fun that there are still things like that that people can still be the firsts in.

Chris Peterson: I honestly didn't know how to tread water until the age of 26, so yes, I was rather impressed.

Jeff Welsch: OK, wasn't it a "water-breaking" swim? But I digress. Remarkable, for sure, and I'm amazed anyone would want to be in that cold water that long.

Daniel Shepard: The mindset a person has to be in to complete a feat of this nature is something I don't understand, but admire and am in awe of.

3. In your opinion, which football class in Montana is the hardest to win a state title in?

Briar Napier: 6-Man. You need at least a couple classes of decent athletes and some luck, which makes it more impressive that Froid-Medicine Lake could very well win its third title in four years this season.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It's a toss-up between 6 and 8 because of the odds. Each has about 40 teams in the division so to be the last one standing, a lot of factors have to come together. There are teams who haven't ever won one.

Chris Peterson: You seriously need talent to win a AA state title and depth too. It can't be done with one dude, but if you put Tommy Mellott out there with seven nobodies, that's probably still a state title team — as long he goes both ways.

Jeff Welsch: Gotta go with 8-Man just because if you've got one absolute stud — say, a Mason Dethman (Froid-Lake) — you can sneak away with a 6-Man title easier than 8-Man.

Daniel Shepard: If you're Helena High, you'd say Class AA. Could this year belong to the Bengals?

4. Is Helena native Sean O'Malley, who fought for a UFC title Saturday, Montana's best current pro athlete?

Briar Napier: To even make the UFC is an astounding feat, but to fight for a title? If he wins (written before the fight), he has a legit claim to be among the all-time greatest Montanan athletes.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think Bobcat fans may take exception to that broad statement, but it is fun to see Montanans doing well on national stages in general.

Chris Peterson: If he wins the title, no doubt, although Troy Andersen's sophomore season could have something to say about that.

Jeff Welsch: Troy Andersen would like a word.

Daniel Shepard: See above. Although I'd say the Sean O'Malley bobblehead currently sitting on Chris's desk is pretty cool.

5. What popular trend do you just not get the appeal of?

Briar Napier: Bird/Lime scooters. They're overpriced, difficult to maneuver and there's so much potential for injury/property damage to yourself and others. No thanks!

Lindsay Rossmiller: At the risk of sounding like a fuddy duddy, TikTok dances. Just why?

Chris Peterson: I honestly don't know. Live and let live. I'm just stoked that it's football season.

Jeff Welsch: Tattoos. Some I understand, but in general I just don't get turning our bodies into freeway overpasses or rail cars. Now, get off my lawn!

Daniel Shepard: All of them. Never cared for what's popular. I have things I enjoy (music, food, entertainment, etc.) and that's what I'm sticking with.