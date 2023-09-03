1. Season football predictions for both Montana and Montana State ... go!

Briar Napier: MSU will be ranked No. 1 at one point this season and will win the Big Sky ... but won't win the natty. Griz will get into the top 10 and after that, who knows?

Lindsay Rossmiller: Politely decline. There's no winning either way here.

Daniel Shepard: Bobcats will have the better season and win the Brawl of the Wild by three touchdowns. Tommy Mellott for president.

Gavin Derkatch: I think the Cats make it to the title game and the Griz will win two playoff games.

Jeff Welsch: With the two best QBs in Big Sky, gut feeling that Bobcats will party like it's 1984. Griz will make playoffs again but won't party like it's '01.

2. Nebraska hosted volleyball this week inside its football stadium. Can/should something like that happen in Montana?

Briar Napier: The environment looked amazing. Who says no to a Cat-Griz volleyball match with mountain peaks in the background?

Lindsay Rossmiller: I saw a story about that this week and thought it was phenomenal. I'm not sure what the equivalent would be here, but it could be really fun.

Daniel Shepard: It'd have to be in August or September, but yes I think it should happen. Maybe schedule a Power 5 opponent. For instance, we saw what can happen attendance-wise when a big-name soccer program comes to Montana.

Gavin Derkatch: I think it's a great idea and really showcases the spirit and loyalty of a fanbase.

Jeff Welsch: Nothing could be purer Montana than Cat-Griz in the November snow at Wa-Griz.

3. What's been the driving factor(s) behind the MLB's increased attendance, up nearly 9% from 2022?

Briar Napier: Pitch clock rules are the easy answer, but honestly, an epic World Baseball Classic did it for me. Almost every big game was a showstopper and it made me crave more.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Like travel is back up, I think event attendance in general is also up after the last few years and that probably contributes.

Daniel Shepard: The shorter games, for sure. Doesn't make me happy about the new rules, though.

Gavin Derkatch: Maybe the pitch clock? Personally I like the pitch clock when watching on TV but it makes the games too quick for the in-person experience.

Jeff Welsch: Games are about 25 minutes shorter now so it's easier to take the kids on a school night. Pitch clock has been a rare rules improvement.

Briar Napier: The AFL name holds weight, even if this is a bit of a phoenix league. A potential TV deal, however, would give the Outlaws more exposure than they've ever had.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I think some of it will also depend on where the other teams land. If they are in markets that elevate the league, then the Outlaws may benefit by association.

Daniel Shepard: Hopefully, in some way, this leads to MSU Billings bringing back football.

Gavin Derkatch: Hard for me to say but I'm not sure if the league the Outlaws play in necessarily correlates to their popularity.

Jeff Welsch: The Outlaws will make a nice niche team, but Billings has outgrown the AFL. Bring back football to MSU Billings!

5. Shaq, under the "DJ Diesel" nickname, has been touring the country for music shows. Would you go to one?

Briar Napier: Something about seeing a 7-foot-1 dude make a crowd go nuts from electronic dance music is enough to entice me to go.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Not my usual scene, but I think I could potentially be convinced for the novelty of it.

Daniel Shepard: DJ Diesel was supposed to headline Doggie Jams in Greenville, N.C., in 2020 when I was at East Carolina. I missed out because of COVID.

Gavin Derkatch: Not sure how I could pass that one up.

Jeff Welsch: Hard pass, unless he's fronting for ABBA.