1. What are your takeaways from the first Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll of the season?

Briar Napier: William & Mary at No. 4 after being stomped in the playoffs in Bozeman is ... a choice. But I don't disagree with the top three.

Gavin Derkatch: With six teams ranked in the top 16, it's going to be another grind of a year in the Big Sky.

Victor Flores: I wouldn't rank Sac State No. 10, considering it lost head coach Troy Taylor, running back Cameron Skattebo and other key players (though I'm bullish on Taylor's replacement, Andy Thompson).

Daniel Shepard: What does Montana State need to do to break up the Dakota one-two lockout? Also, I'll be keeping an eye on No. 13 Weber State with Carroll College transfer OL Andrew Carter.

Jake Iverson: The Griz falling to 14 is a sign that their good name is starting to falter after a few years of futility.

2. In the spirit of conference realignment, which college (and where) would you want to see move, if any?

Briar Napier: Can we just bring back the Pac-12 to what it was, like, two weeks ago? But if only one is allowed ... Kentucky to the Big Ten.

Gavin Derkatch: With all due respect to Rutgers, it simply doesn't belong in the Big Ten. Maybe the ACC would be a better fit.

Victor Flores: Stanford and Cal should go independent for football. Maybe that would lead every FBS program to do the same, as Chip Kelly suggested.

Daniel Shepard: East Carolina (Go Pirates) to the ACC. Can already hear UNC fans quaking in their boots.

Jake Iverson: Hear me out: The California schools should play in a cool conference with the Washington and Oregon schools. Create a fun regional rivalry that way. Anybody tried that?

3. Which MLB team, besides your favorite, has been the most fun to watch this year?

Briar Napier: The Reds. I am all in for Elly De La Cruz and wish he got to play in Billings with the Mustangs.

Gavin Derkatch: I've enjoyed watching the Orioles and all of their young talent.

Victor Flores: This is tricky because the Angels have largely not been fun, but I kick myself every time I miss one of their games. It's hard to overstate how insanely unprecedented Shohei Ohtani has performed.

Daniel Shepard: The Cardinals. As a Cubs fan, there's nothing more fun than seeing St. Louis in last place.

Jake Iverson: Best is the Twins when they score more than four runs. Worst is the Twins when they score less than four runs.

4. Is there a Montanan athlete, any sport, that you're looking forward to watching in the upcoming college/pro seasons?

Briar Napier: Bozeman's own Will Dissly had a solid year in Seattle at tight end (34 catches, 349 yards, three scores). Geno Smith's got a lot of mouths to feed there, but Pete Carroll has always seemed to have plans for him.

Gavin Derkatch: There may be some bias as I reside in Butte, but I'm looking forward to watching Tommy Mellott with the Cats.

Victor Flores: It's a toss-up between Tommy Mellott and Troy Andersen. Honorable mentions: Daniel Hardy in his first (hopefully) healthy NFL season and Duncan Hamilton is his first year as a pro steeplechaser.

Daniel Shepard: I think Duncan Kraft (Billings Central, Carroll College RB) has 1,000-yard season written all over him.

Jake Iverson: Been a lot of fun watching Montana Twitter freaking out whenever Troy Andersen does anything.

5. What was your first job? Any funny or notable memories?

Briar Napier: I was a fry cook at a Mom-and-Pop burger and ice cream shop back in my hometown. Then I left the outdoor freezer open on a 95-degree day.

Gavin Derkatch: My dad owned a deli back home and had my brothers and I helping out from an early age.

Victor Flores: I briefly cleaned dorms my freshman year of college. Glad it was brief.

Daniel Shepard: I worked in the basement of a law firm organizing and purging files. Used my first paycheck to buy an iPod 4 and a basketball. Good times.

Jake Iverson: I was a janitorial assistant at Blue Creek School south of Billings, where my mom worked. Used my first (and only) paycheck to buy a guitar.