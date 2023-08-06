1. Was first-year Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton wrong for calling out his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett, in a recent news story?

John Letasky: Payton may have broken some sort of coaches code, but I don't have a problem with it. Last year was an embarrassment in Denver, and Payton is making sure the Broncos are moving on.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Most coaches insist on focusing on the next thing ahead of them so it was bizarre to see him so harsh and publicly critical about last year's team that he had no part in.

Jake Iverson: It felt like he went too far. And it wasn't Hackett's fault that his $300 million QB forgot how to play football.

Gavin Derkatch: I've never seen a coach talk about one of his peers like that, so yeah, it felt a bit wrong.

Chris Peterson: I don't know that what he said was wrong, but it didn't seem productive other than if he's trying to lower expectations for himself.

2. What will you miss most about the old Pac-12?

John Letasky: I did cheer for USC football back in the day. But, overall it was a good, very competitive conference and I'll miss the rivalries and all of the opportunities the "Conference of Champions" provided the athletes.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Lots of things, but for football there was a special fun in Pac-12 After Dark games. It was even better when the Ducks weren't playing because I could just sit back and watch the madness unfold.

Jake Iverson: It was fun to watch high-stakes college football where there was at least some regional feel. Iowa vs. UCLA doesn't have the same charm as USC vs. Stanford.

Gavin Derkatch: With the Pac-12 in shambles, it looks like the regional aspect of the sport is all but dead and that's what I'll miss most.

Chris Peterson: Some of the great rivalries. The Apple Cup and Oregon-Oregon State could be in real jeopardy, which would be a shame.

3. What has been your interest in the Women's World Cup?

John Letasky: You always have to root for the USA at these types of events, but with the matches occurring while I'm sleeping not much.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I haven't watched much live, but it's one of the first sets of scores I usually look at in the morning and it's been fun watching clips of them playing during winter in the Southern Hemisphere.

Jake Iverson: Casual at best. But now that we're in the knockout round I'll tune in as I can.

Gavin Derkatch: I've been following the U.S. but not much else, mostly due to the time difference.

Chris Peterson: I'm a hardcore fan but very concerned heading into the knockout phase. The U.S. was nearly eliminated by Portugal and got saved by the post.

4. Football helmets seem to be the latest craze on social media. Which NFL team has the best helmet?

John Letasky: I've always have liked the old Broncos' logo, so it's no surprise I think the new Snowcapped white helmet is pretty sharp.

Lindsay Rossmiller: NFL teams seem to be trying to cash in on the popularity that college teams update theirs more frequently, but none of the NFL ones stand out in my mind over the classic logos.

Jake Iverson: I'll nominate the Vikings but that's just me being a homer. I'm also a big fan of the Bills' helmets, with the clean white and the big blue and red bison.

Gavin Derkatch: I've always been a fan of the Chargers' bolt. Simple but effective.

Chris Peterson: Always has been and always will be the Packers.

5. So, have you watched Barbie?

John Letasky: How do I say this, other than "No."

Lindsay Rossmiller: I did not wear pink, but I did watch it and the attention to and portrayal of how the dolls actually were played with made me giggle.

Jake Iverson: The movie made by one of our greatest living directors that stars two of the biggest movie stars in the world? Opening weekend, baby! The Gosling Best Supporting Actor campaign begins now.

Gavin Derkatch: I have not, but have seen plenty of discourse about it on social media.

Chris Peterson: I haven't seen it but definitely will. I'm just too cheap for the movie theatre.