1. Now that NFL season is upon us, what's your Super Bowl prediction and winner?

Briar Napier: Optimistic Bengals fan here: Chiefs Kingdom, like all great empires, will fall eventually. Cincy returns to the Super Bowl and gets it done this time over the Niners.

Chris Peterson: The Chiefs go back-to-back, beating the Cowboys, who knock out Detroit in the NFC championship game.

Victor Flores: My 49ers need to win a title to make up for the Trey Lance fiasco. Considering their recent history, I expect them lose to Lance and the Cowboys in the playoffs, and Dallas will hand Buffalo another Super Bowl loss.

Jake Iverson: Until proven otherwise, it's Patrick Mahomes and whoever he deems worthy enough to bring with him.

Daniel Shepard: Would it be wrong of me to say Gardner Minshew (ECU alum) is going to lead the Colts to a Super Bowl? One can dream, right? My serious pick is the Bengals.

2. If you play fantasy football, how confident are you in your team at the moment?

Briar Napier: I went with a 31-year-old DeAndre Hopkins and a hurt Jerry Jeudy as my top two WRs because I got Travis Kelce at TE. Now Kelce hurt his knee and I'm sad.

Chris Peterson: Heads will roll if a playoff berth isn't achieved, that's all I'm sure of.

Victor Flores: Yahoo! gave my draft a D-minus, so I'm not 100% confident. But I won't let the haters bring me down.

Jake Iverson: Lucked into the number one pick and drafted the marquee player in the sport: Kirk Cousins.

Daniel Shepard: I don’t currently play fantasy football, but when I did, I was always confident in my team until I saw my post-draft grade was a C-.

3. Should early-season, elite FCS matchups — like Montana State-South Dakota State — happen more often?

Briar Napier: Most definitely, and credit to the Missouri Valley and Big Sky for working together and setting up games like this that catch the eye outside of the playoffs.

Chris Peterson: Yes. The FBS and FCS should quit playing each other altogether, except for one money-making game in the spring. Play a real game in the spring and quit playing buy games in the fall.

Victor Flores: Yes. I get why FCS schools prefer cupcakes and FBS paychecks, but those games don't provide much on-field value. MSU and SDSU will get an important sense of their strengths and weaknesses Saturday.

Jake Iverson: The best football game I've ever watched in person was the Bob Stitt-led Grizzlies knocking off reigning champions NDSU on opening weekend in 2015. I'd love more of those, partially because "I saw Carson Wentz lose a game" is no longer very impressive.

Daniel Shepard: Heck yeah. I’d love to see all the previous season’s playoff games repeated in the nonconference slate.

4. Should Shohei Ohtani continue pitching following his elbow injury, or is it too much of a risk?

Briar Napier: It's ultimately up to how Ohtani feels in his recovery, especially considering he'd go down as one of the greats based on just his hitting alone anyway.

Chris Peterson: I'd limit him to try and keep him on the field, but it's up to him really.

Victor Flores: It's tough because we don't know how much his two-way play affected his injury. I selfishly want him to keep doing both, but I'd understand if he wants to put less stress on his body.

Jake Iverson: He should get Tommy John tomorrow, sit out the rest of the Angels' worthless season, sign for a billion dollars in the offseason and he'd be ready to pitch by next July.

Daniel Shepard: Too much of a risk. Imagine what he can be just focusing on hitting the ball.

5. What's the coolest piece of sports-related memorabilia that you own?

Briar Napier: Not mine, but my Dad has a ticket to Dale Earnhardt's famous 1998 Daytona 500 win. And a race-used bumper from Kevin Harvick's car, for some reason.

Chris Peterson: A Jack Nicklaus signed scorecard. I pushed some other kids out of the way at Old Works the day it opened to get it.

Victor Flores: I own a painting that shows a room full of 49ers memorabilia. Memorabil-inception!

Jake Iverson: I have a bat Jay Bruce broke during his brief Mustangs stint in 2005, which I got signed at a fan club picnic that year, long before he became a perennial All-Star and Silver Slugger.

Daniel Shepard: I have a Pat Hughes signed copy of the scorecard from Game 7 of the 2016 World Series — which the Chicago Cubs won.