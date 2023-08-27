1. Finally, college football's back. Who's your national champ (FBS and/or FCS)?

Briar Napier: For FBS, it's Georgia until further notice, but I hate how much I like Texas as a dark horse pick. In FCS, the Dakota Duopoly seems more vulnerable than most years, yet the Bison will roam.

Chris Peterson: I won't believe Georgia will get beat until I see it. I'll go with NDSU to get back on top in the FCS. Cats will at least make final four.

Jake Iverson: I think it's Michigan's year. And yes, I also think that Lucy won't pull the football away, just this once.

Gavin Derkatch: Alabama hasn't won a title since 2020 and I've got a feeling Nick Saban will change that.

Victor Flores: It feels boring to pick the favorites, but I don't feel confident about anyone unseating Georgia. I also expect South Dakota State to repeat, even though North Dakota State and Montana State are right there.

Briar Napier: Absolutely, and if Suga wins his first defense against (likely) Chito Vera, we need defense No. 2 in Montana in either Bozeman or Missoula (or Shelby, as Jake brilliantly suggested on social media).

Chris Peterson: It was exciting for sure, but the PPV costs turn me off as well, outside of watching O'Malley, who delivered one of the most iconic moments in Montana history with his epic punch.

Jake Iverson: The O'Malley fight is a perfect microcosm of why I can't really stomach this. Knocking a guy to the ground with a punch? Good clean fun. Standing over him and raining down blows until the ref stops the fight to avoid anyone getting paralyzed? Not for me.

Gavin Derkatch: I'll definitely be eager to see how long O'Malley can keep this momentum going.

Victor Flores: I'd tune into more UFC events if they didn't cost so much to watch. I'll try to find a sports bar or a watch party for O'Malley's next fight.

3. With the Yankees sitting under .500, is Aaron Boone's time as manager done?

Briar Napier: Second-highest payroll and you're double-digit games back of the Rays, who spend $200 million less? Yeah, time to go.

Chris Peterson: Sometimes, you just need a change and that seems overdue in New York for my grandpa's beloved Yankees.

Jake Iverson: He's done. It's time for the former Mustang to return to Billings to coach a real baseball team.

Gavin Derkatch: I don't see how Boone can survive this, but you never know with the Yankees.

Victor Flores: It's not Boone's fault that Judge and Rizzo got hurt, Severino imploded, etc;. But he was on the hot seat before this season, so he won't survive this.

4. Has the value of NFL running backs unjustly tanked, or is teams trying to get them cheaper fair game?

Briar Napier: I think the absurdity of recent QB contracts has created an inverse effect on RBs and we'll see it play out on the field, such as by using them far more as WRs and backfield pass-catchers to extend their shelf lives.

Chris Peterson: The market dictates the price and the problem is that at running back, teams prefer cheap labor, especially with the short shelf-life.

Jake Iverson: I'm never going to cry for the billionaire owners, but how many times have we seen one year's leading rusher be totally ineffective the next season? That grind is just so hard for the human body to endure, I'm not blaming teams for avoiding long contracts.

Gavin Derkatch: Top end running backs have missed out on big pay days, but its apparent that teams can find backs of value deep in the draft consistently.

Victor Flores: It's unfortunate but not unjust. The league became pass heavier, and teams realized top running backs rarely stay healthy or productive during their second contracts.

5. You can only eat at one restaurant for the rest of your life. What is it?

Briar Napier: Q39, a barbecue joint in Kansas City. A legitimately life-changing meal that's fulfilling for the soul, terrible for the arteries.

Chris Peterson: I think strategically, so 4Bs. Need a restaurant that can do all three courses and 4Bs, does the job (plus pie). I can totally live on their tomato soup, plus anything else with their country gravy.

Jake Iverson: I'll do you one better. The only dish I need for the rest of my life is the chicken fried steak at the Western Cafe in Bozeman. And if that's all I can eat it'll be a pretty short life, too.

Gavin Derkatch: I'm a sucker for Italian food, so I'll go with Touch of Italy near my hometown in Baldwin, New York.

Victor Flores: Duarte's Tavern in Pescadero, California. The seafood is great, but I'd be more than satisfied with just the artichoke soup, warm sourdough bread and olallieberry pie.

