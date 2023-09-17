1. Are the current Pac-12 schools rethinking their decisions to leave the conference now that their football teams are doing so well?

John Letasky: Possibly and it's still a shame what happened, but if USC can close the doors with a national championship that would be quite the sendoff!

Jeff Welsch: Nah, after years of trips to dreary Arizona, SoCal and the Bay Area, they're dream-weaving over November weekends in Piscataway, Champaign and Iowa City.

Lindsay Rossmiller: None of them will admit otherwise. But it's been frustrating to see a national response seemingly suddenly admitting it's a good and fun conference now that it's on its way out.

Gavin Derkatch: Probably not. At the end of the day, these schools prioritized money over everything else.

Briar Napier: If they are, they should be rethinking it based on all the "non-revenue" sports that are going to be forced to go through hoops because of their decisions.

2. Has all the media attention given to Coach Prime and his Colorado Buffaloes been justified?

John Letasky: Some of it has been over the top, but to this point the answer appears to be yes. There's still a lot of football to be played though. Regardless, Sanders has brought a needed spark to the program.

Jeff Welsch: It's good theater, but methinks some come-uppins' are comin' in a tough league. TCU and Nebraska aren't exactly the '85 Da Bears with the Swiss cheese 'D' for the former and Swiss cheese 'O' line for the latter.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I could do without all the hyperbole and fawning, but so far the Buffs have shown at least initially they've been up to the task.

Gavin Derkatch: I'd say so, the turnaround at Colorado has been unprecedented.

Briar Napier: Need we be reminded that over 50 scholarship players transferred out of the program just a few months ago? You can argue Deion is just breaking the mold, but something smells off.

3. Was the Broncos' performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in their opener last Sunday a sign of more bad things to come for Denver?

John Letasky: I sure hope not, and it was Week 1, but Denver has to start winning some of these close games.

Jeff Welsch: Broncos have two problems, 1) They lose, and 2) They're dull doing it. Orange Mush.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I will admit I didn't even watch.

Gavin Derkatch: It is a long season, so I think there's still a chance that Denver could be a threat in the AFC.

Briar Napier: Russ wasn't terrible and Jerry Jeudy coming back soon should give Denver's offense a boost. I'm still optimistic (not only because Jeudy is on my fantasy team, I swear).

4. Is quarterback Joe Burrow worth all that money the Cincinnati Bengals threw at him?

John Letasky: Anything can happen in rivalry games, so throw out the loss to the Browns. It seems there are high expectations for the Bengals this year, and that starts with the QB.

Jeff Welsch: Well, it's gonna take that kind of money to keep a good QB in Cincinnati.

Lindsay Rossmiller: No one ever knows. Injuries happen, plans change, but teams often feel like they have to pay up or risk going backward with someone new.

Gavin Derkatch: The quarterback market seems to reset itself a couple times a year, so I think Cincinnati will feel good about this deal as it ages.

Briar Napier: Remember when Burrow threw four interceptions in last season's opener and the Bengals ended up being just fine? There's a reason why, even with the occasional goofy game, that he's worth that much.

5. What part of fall do you most enjoy?

John Letasky: That's a hard question. The cooler temperatures, crisp air and beautiful colors, hunting, football and Thanksgiving all come to mind. I hate to see summer go, but in every season there's wonderful opportunity to embrace and autumn can be a splendid time.

Jeff Welsch: After I get done resenting fall for its role in our 10-minute summers and early sunsets, at least we've got football.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm someone who appreciates having all four seasons so the change in weather and the colors are what I look forward to once I'm ready for summer to be over.

Gavin Derkatch: Fall weather is great, but nothing beats football for me.

Briar Napier: Usually, cool overcast days and Oktoberfest-style beer, but I'm dieting so hot tea on the apartment balcony will do.