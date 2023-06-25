1. Which of the remaining international/national summer major sports events is your favorite?

John Letasky: I like the majors in tennis and golf and the Tour de France. Locally, there's still a lot of baseball, rodeos and the Big Sky State Games. And, you can't forget about the Great American motorcycle hill climb.

Jake Iverson: I'm still a sucker for the MLB All Star Game, especially the home run derby. Chicks dig the long ball, and so do I.

Gavin Derkatch: I've enjoyed following along with the College World Series. Wimbledon and the U.S. Open are both iconic events to watch as well.

Matthew Kiewiet: The College World Series is great. It brings back great memories of when my dad and I used to go every year. He even let me skip school so we could catch the first games.

Chris Peterson: I'm a big fan of the Open Championship and the U.S. Open. Plus, we have the Women's World Cup.

2. Which of the MLB division leaders to this date will actually win their division?

John Letasky: I'd like to answer the Yankees, but . ... At the time of this writing it was nice to see teams like the Twins and the Reds leading their divisions. ... As to the question, why not Cincy.

Jake Iverson: Going with the Twins. Not because they're particularly good. I watch every game so I know that's not true. But hard to see any other AL Central team even cracking 75 wins.

Gavin Derkatch: I think Tampa Bay and Atlanta will both go wire to wire. Not sure if it will happen, but it would be cool to see the Reds win the NL Central.

Matthew Kiewiet: The Rays are a wagon and will win it all as long as McClanahan's back injury isn't too serious. I could also see Atlanta clinching in early September.

Chris Peterson: I don't see Tampa giving up its lead in the AL East.

3. It is Missoula Marathon weekend. Is the marathon the toughest event/sport to train for?

John Letasky: A marathon has to be up there for sure. I'd go with a championship boxing match, or possibly even wrestling.

Jake Iverson: No doubt. I don't even like driving 26 miles.

Gavin Derkatch: After multiple conversations with Butte's Robert Leipheimer, it is hard for me to not go with the Spartan Race.

Matthew Kiewiet: I can't think of anything I want to do less, so, yes.

Chris Peterson: According to Barney Stinson of "How I Met Your Mother" you don't need to train...just run 26 miles. Despite that, a marathon or triathlon sounds like a ton of work.

4. Thoughts on the Speak Up Symposium on Mental Health being added to the Montana Football Hall of Fame weekend?

John Letasky: It was a good call. It sounds like people wanted to see it and felt it was needed. Kudos to the hall for adding this to the weekend lineup.

Jake Iverson: Would love to see this be in conversation at every big sporting event. Just because we don't talk about mental health doesn't mean it's going away.

Gavin Derkatch: It is great to see mental health in sports being brought to the forefront.

Matthew Kiewiet: Great. I've benefitted from therapy. It comes at a great time because now more than ever our society gravitates toward activity that is utterly toxic for mental health.

Chris Peterson: It's good to have a spotlight on mental health.

5. What are your memories from the last time you visited a water park?

John Letasky: It's been awhile, but those slides were always fun to go down. I did like Hang 10 at the Big Timber Waterslide. Reminiscing here kind of makes me want to try it again.

Jake Iverson: The Billings Hotel and Convention Center pool used to be the most dangerous spot in town. Giving 12-year-olds all the pizza and soda they can consume and then letting them loose on a water slide is a bad idea.

Gavin Derkatch: Growing up, the water park was a must every summer. Outside of long lines, I always have a great time.

Matthew Kiewiet: Being the only person in the bathroom each time I went and realizing why this was.

Chris Peterson: My last time was one of my son's first times, his laughter going down the water slides with me is what I remember most.