1. Were you rooting for the Denver Nuggets to win their first NBA championship?

John Letasky: I would have rather watched Celtics-Lakers but it was neat for the Nuggets and their longtime fans.

Jeff Welsch: Who in our part of the world isn't up for an occasional Rocky Mountain High?

Gavin Derkatch: Yes I was, I enjoy seeing players and teams get over the hump to win their first title.

Daniel Shepard: I was. I was happy to see them make history on their home floor, too.

Chris Peterson: It was good to see a new champion crowned. We'll see if Denver can do it again.

2. Billings West won the AA Cup for the second straight year. Would you like to see a cup for other classifications?

John Letasky: Sure. The classes would just have to settle on what sports and/or activities to count because below the AA not all the schools participate in every sport.

Jeff Welsch: Absolutely. I've long maintained there is no greater high school achievement in Montana than winning a Class C crown.

Gavin Derkatch: I think it would be great to get smaller schools involved in a cup race.

Daniel Shepard: Sure, it'd be fun, if nothing more than for bragging rights. Updated rankings need to be released after every state championship, though.

Chris Peterson: I don't get excited about these kinds of cups to be honest.

3. Will the new fouls rules in high school basketball make a true difference in Montana?

John Letasky: All new rules have some effect, but for the most part I don't see any big changes.

Jeff Welsch: We survived the shot clock. Gotta believe the change in free throws will elicit a big "meh".

Gavin Derkatch: Similar to the shot clock introduced last season, I think it will be a pretty seamless transition.

Daniel Shepard: There might be rare instances late in a game where it makes a difference. Interested to see how it impacts game flow.

Chris Peterson: It should help the flow of games more than any outcomes.

4. Will a Canadian team ever win the Stanley Cup again?

John Letasky: At some point. Possibly now some casual sports fans might think the Golden Knights are from Canada.

Jeff Welsch: Of course. Success or failure of Canadian teams is purely a management issue and doesn't at all equate with the caliber of hockey in Canada.

Gavin Derkatch: The drought is wild, but it will end soon. Hopefully with McDavid raising the Cup.

Daniel Shepard: I don't watch much NHL. Isn't Las Vegas the hockey mecca of the world now?

Chris Peterson: It has to happen eventually. I know little about hockey.

5. With Pat Sajak announcing this will be his last year on Wheel of Fortune, who would make a good host of the show?

John Letasky: Maybe that's the next step in my career. Hosting Wheel would be kind of fun.

Jeff Welsch: They should get a former Boise State football coach named Skip Hall. He was a Sajak clone.

Gavin Derkatch: Thinking of someone in the sports world, I feel like Chris Berman would be great.

Daniel Shepard: Had a friend growing up who had a huge crush on Vanna White. Here's your chance, Garrett.

Chris Peterson: Bob Green? He'd make it entertaining at the very least.