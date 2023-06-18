1. Were you rooting for the Denver Nuggets to win their first NBA championship?
John Letasky: I would have rather watched Celtics-Lakers but it was neat for the Nuggets and their longtime fans.
Jeff Welsch: Who in our part of the world isn't up for an occasional Rocky Mountain High?
Gavin Derkatch: Yes I was, I enjoy seeing players and teams get over the hump to win their first title.
Daniel Shepard: I was. I was happy to see them make history on their home floor, too.
Chris Peterson: It was good to see a new champion crowned. We'll see if Denver can do it again.
2. Billings West won the AA Cup for the second straight year. Would you like to see a cup for other classifications?
John Letasky: Sure. The classes would just have to settle on what sports and/or activities to count because below the AA not all the schools participate in every sport.
Jeff Welsch: Absolutely. I've long maintained there is no greater high school achievement in Montana than winning a Class C crown.
Gavin Derkatch: I think it would be great to get smaller schools involved in a cup race.
Daniel Shepard: Sure, it'd be fun, if nothing more than for bragging rights. Updated rankings need to be released after every state championship, though.
Chris Peterson: I don't get excited about these kinds of cups to be honest.
3. Will the new fouls rules in high school basketball make a true difference in Montana?
John Letasky: All new rules have some effect, but for the most part I don't see any big changes.
Jeff Welsch: We survived the shot clock. Gotta believe the change in free throws will elicit a big "meh".
Gavin Derkatch: Similar to the shot clock introduced last season, I think it will be a pretty seamless transition.
Daniel Shepard: There might be rare instances late in a game where it makes a difference. Interested to see how it impacts game flow.
Chris Peterson: It should help the flow of games more than any outcomes.
4. Will a Canadian team ever win the Stanley Cup again?
John Letasky: At some point. Possibly now some casual sports fans might think the Golden Knights are from Canada.
Jeff Welsch: Of course. Success or failure of Canadian teams is purely a management issue and doesn't at all equate with the caliber of hockey in Canada.
Gavin Derkatch: The drought is wild, but it will end soon. Hopefully with McDavid raising the Cup.
Daniel Shepard: I don't watch much NHL. Isn't Las Vegas the hockey mecca of the world now?
Chris Peterson: It has to happen eventually. I know little about hockey.
5. With Pat Sajak announcing this will be his last year on Wheel of Fortune, who would make a good host of the show?
John Letasky: Maybe that's the next step in my career. Hosting Wheel would be kind of fun.
Jeff Welsch: They should get a former Boise State football coach named Skip Hall. He was a Sajak clone.
Gavin Derkatch: Thinking of someone in the sports world, I feel like Chris Berman would be great.
Daniel Shepard: Had a friend growing up who had a huge crush on Vanna White. Here's your chance, Garrett.
Chris Peterson: Bob Green? He'd make it entertaining at the very least.