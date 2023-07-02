John Letasky: In general for minor pro sports, if the sport is presented right in a particular market there is promise.

Jeff Welsch: With all the points the teams put up, at least it should be entertaining.

Lindsay Rossmiller: There are a lot of options for sports fans today so it'll be interesting to see how they make their case to get people engaged.

Daniel Shepard: It will succeed if they have good marketing people who help fill the stands. What's the old saying? Fourth times the charm?

Gavin Derkatch: I think there's always a thirst for more sports, so if it's done the right way, why not?

2. What rodeo pops in your mind when you hear the words "Cowboy Christmas"?

John Letasky: The Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge, but Livingston and Cody aren't far behind.

Jeff Welsch: Cheyenne Frontier Days has always had an aura for me, though the Cody Nite Rodeo was my first as a Midwest vacationer.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Cody comes to my mind with all their nightly rodeos throughout the summer.

Daniel Shepard: For some reason, what pops into my mind is my mom making me watch the Christmas movie "Prancer" starring Sam Elliott (cowboy enough, right?) every year.

Gavin Derkatch: This serves as a reminder that I need to make it my first rodeo sometime soon.

3. What is to make of the new coaching hires in the Frontier Conference?

John Letasky: It sounds like everybody at Carroll and Western is on board. I liked what Ryan Lundgren had to say, and you can't argue with Britt Cooper.

Jeff Welsch: The Frontier has some cachet, so it isn't a surprise to see coaches upgrading.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Don't forget Patrick Jensen (Western) and J.C. Isakson (Providence) either. Next season will be an interesting contrast between the old and new.

Daniel Shepard: Curious to see how the new hires, particularly at Carroll, open new recruiting areas for the Frontier. I think Britt Cooper can uphold the standard Lindsay Woolley established at Western, and all three men's teams should be successful under first-year head coaches with the right additions.

Gavin Derkatch: The first year of a new regime is a challenge for any program, but I think Britt Cooper at Western will have the quickest transition due to her familiarity with the team and little roster turnover.

4. What's your favorite sports-related song?

John Letasky: So many to choose from, but I'll go with "The Cheap Seats" by my favorite country western band, Alabama. It was a good song and kind of reminds me of a night at the Billings Mustangs.

Jeff Welsch: Back when Hank Aaron was chasing Babe Ruth's career home-run record, Detroit Tigers broadcaster Ernie Harwell wrote a sweet diddy called, "Move Over Babe ... Here Comes Henry."

Lindsay Rossmiller: I have different ones for different seasons, but John Fogerty's "Centerfield" always takes me back to my first job as it played over an empty stadium while batting practice was underway in the sunshine.

Daniel Shepard: "Talladega" by Eric Church. North Carolina guy singing about a NASCAR race, doesn't get any better.

Gavin Derkatch: I'll go with "Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti from the Rocky series. How could you not get pumped up watching Rocky train for his next fight?

5. Do you have any Fourth of July traditions?

John Letasky: To enjoy Independence Day with family or friends and have some fun either at a barbecue or in the great outdoors. If you can catch the fireworks, that's a great way to end the day!

Jeff Welsch: From our driveway, mosquitoes permitting, we have a 180-degree panoramic view of public and prolific private fireworks from Manhattan to Belgrade to Bozeman.

Lindsay Rossmiller: For years I worked on the holiday, so I always associate it with baseball and fireworks.

Daniel Shepard: Usually I'm at the Keith Sell Tournament on the Fourth, but that won't be the case this year. Maybe I'll continue the tradition of not buying fireworks as to not blow my fingers off.

Gavin Derkatch: Not particularly, but as long as I'm with friends and family I'm content.