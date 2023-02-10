TEMPE, Ariz. — Two Native brands are getting a major boost from the National Football League.
NotAfraid and OXDX are part of this year’s “Origins: An NFL Collection” program just in time for the Super Bowl.
The NFL hosted a pop-up retail launch event in Tempe, Arizona on Wednesday to showcase the new merchandise before it hit stores and online on Thursday. The collection highlights design talent in cities hosting the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be played Sunday in nearby Glendale.
Behind the two Native brands are namesake Elias Jade NotAfraid, Apsaalooke (Crow), and Jared Yazzie, Diné (Navajo), and Allie Stone for OXDX. Designers Ashley Macias and Manor Phoenix are also part of the collection, which is only in its second season.
NotAfraid, who is in his 30s, grew up between Lodge Grass and Wyola on the Crow Reservation.
“At the NFL, our grounding belief is that ‘What you create is linked to what created you. When you share your art, you share your origins.’ The name was chosen to highlight and celebrate the amazing stories every brand has and the communities that uplift and support them,” reads a description of the collection.
The design had to include the NFL shield logo and NotAfraid spun it into a red, blue version of a starburst effect. Not Afraid has three different designs that are available in a T-shirt, a hoodie, bag, poster and bandana.
“It came out way better than expected,” NotAfraid said. “I like to overthink. I went through so many different drafts and at the end, I was just, like, not satisfied with it so I just scrapped everything. I was like, all right, I’m going to do what feels right and it came out.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.