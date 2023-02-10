Elias Jade Not Afraid

Elias Jade Not Afraid's beadwork will be on display in Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl this week.

 COURTESY ELIAS JADE NOT AFRAID

TEMPE, Ariz. — Two Native brands are getting a major boost from the National Football League.

NotAfraid and OXDX are part of this year’s “Origins: An NFL Collection” program just in time for the Super Bowl.

Tags

Load comments