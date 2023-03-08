BOZEMAN — Don Wetzel Sr., the first Montana Native American to graduate from an NCAA Division I school while playing four years of basketball and co-founder of the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, has died in Helena. He was 74.
Wetzel, who grew up in the Seville Flats area on the Blackfeet Reservation and later coached multiple state basketball and cross country champions at Browning, died Tuesday after falling ill with an infection over the weekend. Condolences poured onto his Facebook page Tuesday evening as word spread about the loss of a Blackfeet legend.
“Fly High Soaring Eagle,” one said, referring to the name Pe-Tu-Ta (Flying Eagle) given to him after he led the Browning Runnin’ Indians to a state basketball championship in 1972.
"My Dad's entire life he has been a winner and a warrior, not just for himself, but for his people," Wetzel's son, Donnie Jr., wrote in a tribute on the Hall of Fame Facebook page. "He is a warrior by example... His spirit is powerful, lighting up all the rooms he stepped into."
In his last years, Wetzel described himself as an “old warrior” who was making it his mission to return to his people the Blackfeet chief logo his father, Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, had given to the Washington Redskins football organization a half-century ago. His dream was to use the logo for his Blackie Wetzel Warrior Society LLC non-profit calling attention to domestic abuse and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
Wetzel told 406mtsports.com in November 2021 that he envisioned a shelter opening in Browning and purple crosses visible in locations where indigenous women had vanished or were murdered.
“The old fellas, they’d say, ‘You’ve got a gift Don — use it well, get your education, come back and help your people’, and I did just that,” Wetzel said then. “That’s where my spirit comes from. This is it. It’s my final shot, maybe. It’s got me going yet.”
“Don was a Legend and a great friend to all who knew him,” said Dean Hendrickson, a Livingston real estate agent and sports photographer who grew up with Wetzel in Cut Bank. “He was a natural athlete in every sport he participated in and was a competitor to the max. A GREAT PERSON!”
Tributes also poured into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page.
"Truly a man of honor and distinction!" Josh Bannon wrote.
"Made me proud to be a Blackfeet!" Wilbur Paul added.
After spending the first six months of his life on an iron lung during a whooping cough epidemic on the reservation, he became an All-American athlete at Cut Bank, where he excelled in football, baseball, track and, of course, basketball. He led the Wolves to the 1966 Class B state basketball championship and was an individual track champion.
“Living on the rez outside of Cut Bank we didn't have nothing, but geez, I made a granary and a basket and shot six hours a day,” Wetzel once said, noting he grew up without indoor plumbing or a television. “So when I hit Catholic school in Cut Bank I really tore them up.”
Wetzel subsequently shattered barriers at Montana, where he was all-conference and the basketball team’s Most Valuable Player as a senior in 1971. After his eligibility expired, he coached the freshmen and served as an assistant under Griz legend Jud Heathcote.
Wetzel earned a Master’s degree from UM and then spent 25 years in education. He coached at Browning, where he guided seven consecutive state cross country championship teams, and later at Helena High School.
In 2002, Wetzel was inducted into the Montana Athletic Hall of Fame. Five years later, with Donnie Jr., he co-founded the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame as a way to showcase Native accomplishments.
“To help give our people a sense of pride,” he later explained to the Great Falls Tribune, “and to show our youth that we have our own legends among us.”
With the Hall of Fame established, Wetzel turned to the logo, which Blackie had given to Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke in 1971. Despite several trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with team officials, his mission of restoring the logo to his family and tribe was never fulfilled.
Wetzel dealt with numerous health issues in recent years. He had a prosthetic below his left knee from injuries and surgeries dating to his playing days at UM. For a time, he was confined to a wheelchair and doctors at one point gave him six months to live.
The logo mission, he said, reinvigorated him.
“This lit a spark for me,” he told 406mtsports.com 16 months ago. “Once you light that spark you get your heart going places.”
Wetzel was born Aug. 1, 1948, on the Blackfeet Reservation.
In his final interview, Wetzel said his fantasy upon his passing was for his Browning state champion cross country runners to launch his remains onto a boat in the ocean off Costa Rica and have them light it afire with a flaming arrow.
Donnie Jr. said the family will likely have funeral services in Helena and potentially a tribute in Browning.
"As my Dad says, 'Peace, Good, Brotherhood'," Donnie Jr. wrote. "I honor him again today and encourage you to be good to each other, say good things to each other everyday, and love each other."
