BOZEMAN — Don Wetzel Sr., the first Montana Native American to graduate from an NCAA Division I school while playing four years of basketball and co-founder of the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame, has died in Helena. He was 74.

Wetzel, who grew up in the Seville Flats area on the Blackfeet Reservation and later coached multiple state basketball and cross country champions at Browning, died Tuesday after falling ill with an infection over the weekend. Condolences poured onto his Facebook page Tuesday evening as word spread about the loss of a Blackfeet legend.

Contact Jeff at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com or on Twitter @406sportswelsch

Tags

Load comments