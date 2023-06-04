BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws are playing their best football of the season.

And, it’s the perfect time for it as the fourth-seeded Outlaws (6-4) open the Champions Indoor Football playoffs with a home game against the No. 5 Sioux City Bandits (5-5) Monday at 7:30 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

Billings closed the regular season with four-straight victories. Sioux City (Iowa) has lost four straight.

The winner of the game will play at No. 1 Omaha (10-0) on June 10 in the semifinals.

“We just want to be solid in all three phases of the game and not make a bunch of mistakes and not make a bunch of turnovers,” said Outlaws head coach Shon King. “All we can do is come out and play and play a complete game and put ourselves in a complete situation so when the game is over we can feel good about the things we’ve done out there.”

For the Outlaws — who are in their second year as a franchise after reaching the CIF semifinals in their first season as an expansion club last year — they are looking forward to a playoff game at the Metra, their home arena.

Last year the Outlaws did have a home playoff game, but that quarterfinal contest — a 49-40 victory over the Wyoming Mustangs — was played at the Sports Plex because of a scheduling conflict with the Metra.

In a unique twist, it will be the first playoff game at the Metra for a Billings Outlaws indoor football team in 14 years. The first Billings Outlaws team, which disbanded in 2010 after winning consecutive Indoor Football League crowns, won the inaugural IFL title 71-62 over the River City Rage in August 2009 before 8,351 fans at the Metra.

The 2010 championship Outlaws played all of their home playoff games at the Sports Plex that season because the Father’s Day Tornado that year damaged the Metra.

While they are technically different franchises, the current Outlaws team associates itself with the original and on its Facebook page states the team was “founded in 2000.”

Splitting hairs aside, the Outlaws are excited they have a home playoff game at Metra as a reward for their play down the stretch.

“The whole playoffs in itself is a big deal. You are in the tournament,” said King. “To be playing for a championship and having a home game is icing on the cake. We’ve done some things to set us up for a home game and we have to be appreciative of the fact we have a home game. That’s where the fans and community support us, so it’s a big deal for everybody.”

The game will definitely have a Wayne State College (Nebraska) Wildcats flair.

King and Billings wide receiver Mason Lee both played for Wayne State and in fact King recruited Lee to the Outlaws while both were attending school there this past year.

King said he was teammates with Sioux City head coach Erv Strohbeen at Wayne State as Strohbeen was an offensive lineman and King was a wide receiver back in 1997.

Sioux City assistant coach Dennis Wagner was Wayne State’s head coach from 1989-1996 and recruited King to play for the school before leaving for an assistant coaching job at Fresno State.

Also, Bandits receiver Frederick Bruno played at Wayne State from 2007-10.

“Wayne State has always been quietly on the map with the indoor game,” King said. “We’ve had some good longevity with the indoor and arena leagues.”

King said coaching against a former teammate is kind of neat, but not abnormal in sports.

“I’ve done it before,” he said. “Before you get caught up in the hoopla, you have to make sure your game plan is ready or you’ll be in a bad situation come that handshake at the end of the game.”

YARD LINES: Outlaws quarterback Lorenz Stefan, who played four games with Topeka before signing with Billings after refusing to report to Topeka, is fourth in the CIF in passing yards with 1,013, first in passing yards per game with 144.7 and third in touchdowns with 26. He has played three games with the Outlaws. … The Outlaws’ D’Nerius Antoine is tied for fifth in the league with eight rushing touchdowns. Antoine, a two-way player, also leads the league with 51 tackles. … Billings’ Kalib Woods is second in the CIF with 60.3 receiving yards per contest.