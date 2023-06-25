Former Carroll College gridder Dan Rambo was inducted into the Montana Professional Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center.

Rambo, who led the nation in rushing in 1974, had tryouts with four NFL teams and three other pro clubs, prior to a 23-year administrative career in professional football.

After graduating from Libby High in 1970, where he was a second-team all-conference running back for the Loggers, Rambo went on to become a three-time first-team All-Frontier Conference selection with the Saints. He garnered one NAIA honorable mention All-American, and two AP Little All-American citations as well.

Rambo helped CC to an undefeated 7-0 record and a 7-1 mark, in 1973-74, for a combined 14-1 his final two seasons. As a senior, he became the Saints’ first 1000-yard ground gainer, and led the NAIA in rushing, averaging 152 yards a game. Rambo left the Hilltop with at least four school records, including rushing yards for a game (262 yards), season (1,145 yards) and career (2,695 yards), and career touchdowns (32).

In 1984 he was inducted into the Carroll Hall of Fame.

Rambo’s pro football tryouts included the NFL’s New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders; the WFL Philadelphia Bell; and the CFL’s Saskatchewan Rough Riders and Calgary Stampeders. He then played semi-pro for Wheeling, West Virginia.

His administrative employment consisted of Saskatchewan GM (1983-90, 1994-97); WFL HQ scouting and European FB ops (1990); Ottawa GM (1991-92); and the Broncos' NE regional scout (1998-2006).

Since 2008, Rambo has been the managing partner of FBX, a web based software company.