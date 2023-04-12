IRAPUATO, Mexico — Former Plenty Coups basketball standout Terae Briggs is adding another foreign destination to her resume: Mexico.

Briggs, from Pryor and formerly a star at the University of Nevada, has signed to play for Freseras de Irapuato. Her new city is located east of Guadalajara and just south of Leon.

"Ayyyee!! Mexico bound this summer," Briggs posted on her Facebook page.

🔥 ¡Así juega Terae Briggs! 🍓



Listas para verte brillar en la duela representando a Irapuato 💪💙#SomosFreseras || #SomosIrapuato pic.twitter.com/7FJ8mz7fGu — Freseras de Irapuato (@Freserasbasquet) April 10, 2023

After her career at Nevada, Briggs began playing professionally in Sweden before moving on to Norway. Last summer, she signed to play in Greece.

Briggs, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged just over 12 points per game in her first two pro seasons.

At Nevada, where she played for three seasons, Briggs was honorable mention all-conference in the Mountain West as a senior. She averaged 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Briggs took a break to help troubled youth in Nevada.

Briggs, who is Crow, was a Class C all-stater at Plenty Coups in 2016 and began her collegiate career at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota, before moving on to Nevada. She was an All-American at United Tribes.

When asked by 406mtsports.com in 2020 what motivates her, she said:

“I am a Crow from Arrow Creek and I am very proud to be a Mountain Crow because of our strong and resilient nature," she said. "Whenever the odds are not necessarily in my favor I think about my heritage and the Crow people," Briggs said. “To make the best of any situation no matter what problem might be. To survive and thrive has always been instilled in me at an early age growing up.”