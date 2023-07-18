MISSOULA — Armed with an experienced lineup, the Garden City softball team will make a bid to qualify for the Senior Little League World Series starting this weekend at the Dale Clawson Complex.

The annual Western Regional is being hosted once again by Missoula's team. Pool play starts Friday and the semifinal and final rounds will be held on Tuesday.

Garden City's 16-and-under team was put together by veteran manager Tim Gray. He has worked hard to generate interest and recruit a group that includes four 16-year-old veterans and six 15-year-olds along with two 14-year-olds and two 13-year-olds.

The roster consists of the following: Eden Gilder, Sydney Goldbar, Irene Griswold, Alyssa Hanninen, Jory Hollis, Renee Holt, Emma Marshall, Zoey Moran, Brooke Schaffer, Haley Sellers, Rachel Taylor, Piper Whitman, Briella Wilson and Ella Wingo.

The tournament features teams representing Northern and Southern California, Arizona, Hawaii, Oregon, Nevada and Washington. Traditionally, Missoula's team has been one of two from Montana in the field, but this year Garden City is the only representative from the Treasure State.

Joining Gray on the list of coaches for Garden City are Thad Brinkman and Karla Painter.

The winner of the tournament will advance to the Senior Little League Softball World Series in Sussex County, Delaware. Missoula reached the World Series four years in a row from 2014 to 2017.

Friday's complete schedule is as follows: 8:30 a.m.—Nevada vs. Garden City and Oregon vs. Southern California; 11 a.m.—Arizona vs. Hawaii and Northern California vs. Washington; 1:30 p.m.—Garden City vs. Oregon and Nevada vs. Arizona; 4 p.m.—Washington vs. Hawaii and Northern California vs. Southern California.