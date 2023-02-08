GREAT FALLS — Gene Cook, widely considered the greatest male golfer in Montana history and a Great Falls sports icon for decades, died Tuesday at a Missoula assisted-living facility at the age of 88.
Gene is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine, as well as three daughters, Kim (Bill) Madison of Lakeside, Kerri (Mark) Anderson of Glen, and Kelly (Pat) Costello of Missoula. He is also survived by a sister, Audrey (Fran) Ely of Bismarck, North Dakota.
Gene also leaves behind a foster son, Glenn (Sue) Schmasow of Aurora, Colorado, plus nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maxine Cook, as well as a brother Bill and a sister Mary Ann.
No funeral services are planned, per the wishes of family. A celebration of Cook’s life may be held in Great Falls later.
Cook was born in 1934 in Bismarck, where he was well-known by his nickname Rusty. He starred in many sports as a youth and won state championships as a high school senior in golf, tennis and track. He played both golf and basketball at Bismarck Junior College, where he met his wife, and later at the University of North Dakota, where he earned his degree.
Cook’s first job in Montana was as a teacher, coach and athletic director at East Junior High in Great Falls in the late 1950s. He remained at East for 25 years, becoming a successful coach in football, basketball and track.
But it was in golf that Cook gained the most renown.
He won six State Amateur championships, two State Mid-Amateur titles and seven State Senior events in a career that continued into his 80s. He won many other titles in Montana, including more than a dozen club championships at Meadow Lark Country Club, where he won his first title at age 25 in 1959 and his last at age 62 in 1996.
Cook was a charter member of the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame, and for many years players at the State Mid-Amateur have competed for the Gene Cook Cup.
Several battles with cancer finally ended his golf career a few years ago.
Cook also was widely respected for his work as a football and basketball official, both at the high school and college level. He was inducted into the Montana Officials Association Hall of Fame after he retired.
The last chapter of Cook’s sports career was as a volunteer basketball coach for female youth teams. In his 60s, he founded a program called Cook’s Girls that trained many young females who went on to successful careers in high school and college. Cook often commented that it was the most rewarding work he did in a life filled with big accomplishments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.