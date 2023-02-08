GREAT FALLS — Gene Cook, widely considered the greatest male golfer in Montana history and a Great Falls sports icon for decades, died Tuesday at a Missoula assisted-living facility at the age of 88.

Gene is survived by his wife of 69 years, Elaine, as well as three daughters, Kim (Bill) Madison of Lakeside, Kerri (Mark) Anderson of Glen, and Kelly (Pat) Costello of Missoula. He is also survived by a sister, Audrey (Fran) Ely of Bismarck, North Dakota.

