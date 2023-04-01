GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Mustangs powered past the Billings Outlaws 73-28 in Champions Indoor Football Saturday.
With the victory, first-place Gillette improved to 4-0.
The Mustangs ended the Outlaws' two-game winning streak. Billings (2-2) started the season with a loss on the road at Omaha before back-to-back wins at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Outlaws are next at defending CIF champion Salina (Kansas) Saturday, April 8. The Liberty are coached by Heron O'Neal, who coached a previous version of the Billings Outlaws.