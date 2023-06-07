North Dakota State thrower Benji Phillips led the Bison with his 16th place finish in the men's javelin at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

The sixth-year senior from Glasgow threw 227 feet, three inches on his third and final attempt of the competition to earn second team All-America honors. The top eight finishers in all events earn first-team honors and the next eight are named to the second team at the national meet. All other competitors earn honorable mention status.

Phillips concluded his collegiate career ranked No. 2 on the all-time NDSU list in the event with his personal best of 246-11. He won two Summit League titles, qualified for the national meet twice and finished as high as eighth in 2021.

He also placed 17th at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials held in 2021.

Phillips was a two-time Class B champion at Glasgow in 2016 and 2017 and ranked in the top ten of the nation his senior season in 2017.