HELENA — This coming weekend is the 49th annual Governor's Cup.

The Cup had its start at the Montana State Capitol building in 1973 when the new governor, Thomas L. Judge, created the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness, Recreation and Lifetime Sports.

Clayton Linebarger was the director, and sole employee of the Council. His main job was to visit all 126 incorporated towns of Montana and help start, improve or advise on recreational opportunities for the citizens.

The Governor's Cup began as a way to involve many people at one event at one time.

The first Cup was held on Memorial Day 1974 in Bozeman near Montana State University. The races included the 3-mile, 7-mile, 13-mile and full marathon. The long races went up the road toward Hyalite Canyon. Sixty-eight people signed up for the races. The winner of each race received a gold cup.

The next year, 1975, the Cup moved to Missoula during the first weekend in June and had 150 runners. The marathon course went from near the University of Montana campus to Milltown, then Bonner, and then returned on the same course.

The following year, 1976, the Cup moved to Helena. With help from the Last Chance Runners Club, a marathon course was set from Vigilante Campground, through York, over the Trout Creek Bridge, into town, and ended at the track at Capital High School. That year, 225 runners signed up for races.

The first four Cups were sponsored by the Council. In 1977, those funds were cut from the budget.

With state funding gone, Last Chance Runners Club kept the race going in 1978. At this time, it appeared the races would be limited as the LCRC couldn't handle more entries.

Then, fate smiled when Blue Shield of Montana asked to sponsor the race, beginning in 1979.

From their associates in Spokane, Washington, Blue Shield of Montana was encouraged to become a race sponsor of the Governor's Cup. The Spokane group was sponsoring the Lilac Bloomsday Race, which started in 1977.

With Blue Shields' involvement, the races kept going and growing, and by 1995, there were 6,831 entries.

Next year, the 2024 Governor's Cup will be an exciting, historical event — a time to remember the old days, be thankful for the community it has become, and look forward to many, many more Cups.