BOSTON — Helena native Suga Sean O'Malley electrified the UFC world with his two-round upset of Aljamain Sterling for the Bantamweight title Saturday night at TD Garden.
O'Malley's triumph elicited reaction from around the country on social media. Here is just a sampling:
The Suga Show continues 🏆— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023
There's a new king in the bantamweight division @SugaSeanMMA👑 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/9q1nhohkmB
Suga Sean really a different beast. Salute that man— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 20, 2023
WELCOME TO THE SUGAR SHOW @SugaSeanMMA— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2023
Sean O’Malley joins Jamahal Hill as the only DWCS alums to win a UFC title 📈🏆 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/r2aFLmVBqM— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023
One of the most beautiful shots we've seen in a long time. Sean O'malley is gonna go down as one of the cleanest, most precise strikers in MMA.— MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) August 20, 2023
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/fTpnHRP5xe
the moment sean o'malley became bantamweight champ 😭🍬 pic.twitter.com/bmkcQmZpMt— Conner Burks (@connerburks) August 20, 2023
Khabib knew Sean O'Malley was special.— 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) August 20, 2023
When the eagle speaks, you listen. pic.twitter.com/gOCrxY5tEd
Suga Sean O’Malley’s right hand is LETHAL and at this Moment Aljo knew he was in trouble. pic.twitter.com/0vzaGimzLx— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 20, 2023
