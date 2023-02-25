SEELEY LAKE — When well-known Missoula runner Adam Peterman crossed the finish line first at Saturday’s Snow Joke Half Marathon, he was all laughs and smiles.
He’s a former University of Colorado cross country athlete and the first-place winner of the Western States 100-mile race plus international races, but something about winning the local Seeley Lake event for the fourth time had the Hellgate grad's spirits high.
“I’ve run this race a lot. I started running it in 7th grade,” Peterman said. “I think it’s just a significant race in my life.”
Despite his laundry list of premier accolades, coming back to run in the close-to-home competition has always been a priority. And over the past handful of years, setting the all-time record has been a goal his sights were set on.
As each runner after him concluded their race with Peterman there to offer congratulations and words of encouragement, one would never guess he had just got done finally achieving that objective.
At 1:08.01, the endurance-running phenom broke a course record that had stood strong since 1981 – 42 years.
It was previously held by Jim Hatcher of Helena, who once upon a time qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the men’s marathon. His time, originally marked at 1:07.53, was adjusted to 1:08.10. People in charge of the race at the time realized their trail wasn’t quite 13.1 miles, and adding the extra length brought Hatcher’s time up.
“The last four years I’ve tried to go for the record and come up short two times and then last year I was sick and ended up running with my dog. She won for the dogs which was hilarious,” Peterman said. “But yeah, I was stoked to get the time today … since I’ve been running this since I’ve been a kid, that’s always been the time I’ve been shooting for.”
Roughly 20 minutes later, the first female participant came across the finish line in Clancy’s Renae Parker at 1:30.50.
But instead of smiles like Peterman, she came across with tears. Battling a bout of sickness, the race took a toll on the Jefferson High School senior, but don’t let the waterworks fool you – she loves the Snow Joke Half Marathon.
“I really enjoyed it. It may not look like it but I swear I did,” Parker said as she laughed. “There’s nothing like it. It’s so beautiful and the community is amazing. You get to see people with their dogs and everything. It’s a different feel, for sure.”
This was her second-consecutive year coming out on top in the event’s female division, vindicating Carroll College’s decision to bring her aboard its cross country team next season.
When Parker graduates this spring, she’ll be set to join the Fighting Saints in Helena for the next stage of her running career.
Not every participant is as accomplished as the winners, though, as the Snow Joke Half Marathon is inclusive to all. There were 328 finish times logged by the event coordinators, with participants ranging anywhere from 11 to 69 years old, including runners’ dogs.
For some it took just over an hour to finish and for others it took nearly four, but there were event officials and spectators alike at the finish line to congratulate and cheer on each one.
Top times – men
1) Adam Peterman, Missoula - 1:08.01
2) Peter Schommer, Helena - 1:12.51
3) Layne Ryerson, Manhattan - 1:14.57
4) Clayton Ryerson, Helena - 1:15.26
5) Nate Wellington, Helena - 1:18.39
Top times – female
1) Renae Parker, Clancy – 1:30.50
2) Jessica Bailey, Helena – 1:33.48
3) Scarlet Kaplan, Whitefish – 1:36.47
4) Nicole Murray, Whitehall – 1:37.35
5) Alisa Hashley, Butte – 1:42.17
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
