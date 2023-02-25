Snow Joke Half Marathon 01.JPG

Adam Peterman of Missoula leads the pack during the Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake on Saturday. Peterman finished first overall with a record-setting time of 1:08.01.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

SEELEY LAKE — When well-known Missoula runner Adam Peterman crossed the finish line first at Saturday’s Snow Joke Half Marathon, he was all laughs and smiles.

He’s a former University of Colorado cross country athlete and the first-place winner of the Western States 100-mile race plus international races, but something about winning the local Seeley Lake event for the fourth time had the Hellgate grad's spirits high.

