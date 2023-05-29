Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — It’s been a 14 years since a team nicknamed the Billings Outlaws last played an indoor football playoff game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

And while technically these Billings Outlaws — now in their second year of play — are a different team than the original group that enjoyed so much success at the Metra, the color schemes are similar and the franchise appreciates and has embraced the history of its predecessors.

In fact, all along those associated with the new Outlaws franchise have stated they want to be a championship team like the original Outlaws.

And now the Billings Outlaws, who have championship aspirations, will once again play a home playoff game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Outlaws will host a Champions Indoor Football quarterfinal playoff game at the Metra on Monday, June 5.

Billings, winners of four-straight games, will entertain the No. 5 Sioux City (Iowa) Bandits at 7:30 p.m. at TDS Fiber Field as the playoffs begin. The Outlaws (6-4) enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, while Sioux City (5-5) is the fifth seed.

The Outlaws, who also made the playoffs last year in their first-season as a CIF expansion team, played their 2022 home playoff game at the Sports Plex due to a scheduling conflict with the Metra.

Billings defeated the Wyoming Mustangs 49-40 in the 2022 CIF quarterfinals at the Sports Plex. In the semifinals, at eventual champion Salina (Kansas), the Outlaws suffered a 26-14 loss to finish with a record of 8-4.

The CIF playoff game at Metra on June 5 will be the first postseason contest for the Outlaws at the facility where they play their home games since the original Outlaws (who folded in 2010 after winning consecutive Indoor Football League crowns) won the inaugural Indoor Football League title 71-62 over the River City Rage in August of 2009.

According to Billings Gazette archives, a franchise-record and IFL-record crowd of 8,351 fans packed the Metra for the Outlaws’ 2009 title-game win.

The previous Outlaws indoor football franchise also claimed the IFL championship in 2010, however, the team’s playoff games were played at the Sports Plex because a tornado damaged the Metra six days before their playoff opener.

The Outlaws would capture that 2010 title with a 43-34 victory over the Sioux Falls Storm on a mid-July day at a “jam-packed and rock-concert loud” Sports Plex, The Gazette reported.

The other CIF quarterfinal will be played Saturday when No. 6 Southwest Kansas (3-7) travels to No. 3 Gillette (7-3) for a 6:30 p.m. contest in the Cowboy State.

A majority of CIF games are played on the weekend, however, the Bandits at Outlaws quarterfinal playoff game at Metra is scheduled for Monday, June 5 as First Interstate Arena isn’t available June 2-4 due to a Jehovah's Witnesses convention at the facility.

The CIF semifinals are scheduled for Saturday, June 10, when the lowest remaining seed travels to Omaha and the highest remaining seed will play at No. 2 Salina (8-2), the reigning league champion coached by former Outlaws mentor Heron O’Neal.

Champions Bowl 8 is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at the highest remaining seed.

While this year's Outlaws find themselves starting the playoffs at Metra, they'd like to end by playing in and winning the Champions Bowl. The first step to achieving that goal would be by winning their quarterfinal playoff game at the Metra.