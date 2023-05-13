Helena's Caroline Bullock has always had a passion for playing sports. She just never felt like she found the right one. Until rugby, that is.

"I was always told in high school that I was too aggressive," Bullock said. "I fouled out from far too many basketball games. When I found rugby, I just kind of found my sport."

"It was love at first tackle."

Bullock took up the sport playing for the Clairemont Colleges, a women's college rugby team that consists of players from all five of the Claremont Colleges (Bullock attends Claremont McKenna College in California).

The former three-sport high-school athlete and daughter of former Montana governor Steve Bullock, didn't really have any plans to play sports in college. She was hoping for the opportunity but didn't really see a path outside of intramural (sports).

Then one passion, helped introduce her to another.

"I was walking through the club fair during my sophomore year," Bullock said. "And there was a dog at a booth. And I love dogs. I hadn't seen a dog during the two months I was in school, so I run over to pet the dog and the dog's owner is one of the coaches on the rugby team."

A few minutes later, Bullock was a member of that same team.

"They said, 'Hey are you a varsity athlete?'" she said. "I told them I used to be but not anymore. They were like, 'Well now you are. You are going to play rubgy and you're gonna love it."

Two national championships later, they weren't wrong.

"I called my parents and told them I wanted to play rugby and they did not believe me," she said jokingly. "But they have been my biggest supporters. I got to study aboard in Scotland and play at Edinburgh. That was super cool. It's where women's college rugby started and during the season, the coach and four players left to play and coach in the world cup. It was a really special experience."

Caroline's aggressive nature fit the sport perfectly and she quickly became a key player for the Foxes who are a D-2 program that is part of the Pacific Desert Rugby Conference where they compete against USC, San Diego State, UNLV, UC-Irvine and others.

The Foxes recently won their second straight national title and Bullock was named the MVP in their 54-7 win over Howard, a school from Maryland. The win over Howard capped a perfect season and was the second straight D2 national title for the Foxes, who defeated San Diego State in 2022.

"If you had told me when I was a senior in high school that I would be a national champion, and that I would play rugby across the world, I probably would have just laughed in your face."

Now, she's quite serious about the game and is hoping to play beyond college, where her teams have had success in 15-on-15 (two time national champs) and 7-on-7. In that format, the Foxes, aided by Bullock, defeated Michigan, Iowa, and Clemson last summer at a national tournament.

As far as Bullock, she does more than tackle. She carries the ball forward a lot and also plays a huge role in line outs.

"Essentially, they are out of bounds plays," she said. "When the ball goes out of bounds, the two teams contest for the ball by throwing someone up in the air and in my case, I'm the one being thrown up in the air."

"Being a 6-foot tall girl, I never expected to be thrown into the air," she added. "But it's become my favorite part of the game."

The next objective is to keep playing as long as she can, whether that means professional, semi-pro or otherwise.

"It's the most fun sport in the world and it's unlike any other," she said. "I just feel like I found the sport so late, that I still have a lot of potential. I just want to play as long as I can."

That's what it sounds like when someone has found love at first tackle.