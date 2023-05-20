Dickinson State sophomore Kaitlyn McColly was named the top field athlete from the Midwest region by the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association. The award is determined by a vote of USTFCCA member coaches at the conclusion of the regular season and honors top track and field athletes from five regions as well as the top coaches and assistant coaches.

The former Hinsdale standout ranks first nationally in the NAIA heptathlon with 4,862 points. She scored 26 points in field events at the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Outdoor Championships to help Dickinson State break the conference record for points with 300.5. Her top ranked heptathlon score also set the school and North Star Athletic Association record.

She also earned NSAA athlete of the week award honors multiple times this season. In addition to the top-ranked heptathlon nationally, McColly sits atop the regional leaderboard in three other field events.

McColly is scheduled to be one of nine athletes from Dickinson State to compete at the NAIA National Championships next week in Marion, Indiana. She leads a contingent that also includes former Montana athletes Wrenzi Wrzesinski (Baker, 100/400 hurdles), Tori Nygard (Wolf Point, hammer throw), Jewel Olson (Wolf Point, 400), Jocelyn Ott (Reed Point, long jump), Grace Timm (Laurel, steeplechase), Madison Wahl (Glendive, pole vault) and Martin Farver (Scobey, 200).