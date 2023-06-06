BILLINGS — Sitting in a Montana State University Billings lecture room several weeks out from earning an automotive technology degree, Myltin Bighorn's class professor walked around the room and asked a question.

It was something that stuck with the Poplar native then and still does. And if it had never been asked, he may not have reached the heights he has since.

"He was going around the class and he was asking all of us what we wanted to do next," Bighorn said. "He came up to me, and he was like, 'Myltin, what do you've got planned next?' ... And at the time, it kind of threw me off because I had never thought about it. I just wanted to graduate first."

Bighorn said he went back home that night and pondered what his professor said. He likes cars, working with his hands, and appreciated the skills he learned that eventually led to that associate's degree at MSUB in 2018. But he toiled with an internal question: Could he really see himself in a shop for the rest of his working life?

At that moment, Bighorn decided that he had further passions to pursue and goals to reach. Less than five years later, those passions turned into something truly remarkable — a groundbreaking internship with the Kansas City Chiefs, teaching personnel in and around the Super Bowl-winning NFL franchise about Native American culture and playing a role in helping one of football's most exciting teams show out on Sundays and beyond.

He might have been born and raised on the remote Fort Peck Indian Reservation in northeast Montana, but Bighorn's impact since making his career decision has made seismic waves well beyond home.

"There's not really a specific word I can (use to) describe this whole year," Bighorn said. "Especially during American Indian Heritage Month and a Super Bowl run and the playoff home games. It's unbelievable. You can't really describe what it truly means to me as a person. I don't think I've really reflected on what all has happened this past year. Coming from Poplar, Montana, you don't expect to get at this high of a level."

Each step the 2015 Poplar grad and member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes has taken in his long, winding journey has seemed to bring him to a new environment and new frontier.

Dual-credit courses at Fort Peck Community College turned into a year at Montana State-Northern, where he walked on to the football team and worked on his auto tech bachelor's degree. A transfer to MSUB and switch to an associate's in the same field followed, leading to his eventual first degree.

But in seeking a new path at the same time, wanting to be involved in "something to do with physical activity (and) physical education," Bighorn "took a long shot" and applied to the University of Kansas for its size and family in the area that helped it give Bighorn a "home away from home" feel. He was accepted and began to thrive.

Bighorn adapted to being out of Montana by honing in on his Native roots. He joined the First Nations Student Association (FNSA) and made a point to stand out in his classes with knowledge that he was often the only Native person in the room. He'd wear braids and drove classmates to learn more about his background and its traditions.

"Braids, brown skin, I embraced it," Bighorn said. "I was really proud of who I was, because in these classrooms, I was one of one. That's kind of the way I took it. Even though I was a little scared and timid, I embraced who I was, and that's when I really started learning about my culture and where I come from."

Melissa Peterson, KU's Director of Equity and Success Initiatives and FNSA advisor, developed a bond with Bighorn early and helped guide him toward being proud of his heritage, he said. Trying out and making KU's cheer team followed, leading him to further sights and sounds ways away from the Fort Peck, including cheering on the Jayhawk men's basketball team when it won the national title in 2022.

Bighorn earned his bachelor's degree in physical education a short time after and then returned to Montana to see family and help with ranch work that summer. That's also when Peterson called Bighorn to inform him of a new opportunity and gauge his interest for it — the Chiefs were starting the LoneBear/H. Roe Bartle Rotational Internship, open to Native candidates to give them a unique hands-on look into the operations of a NFL team.

After applying and earning the position, Bighorn moved back, doubling his work with the team with a pursuit of a sport management master's at KU, which he's scheduled to complete next year.

Upon his arrival in Kansas City this past August, Bighorn worked in various departments behind the scenes — everything from event operations and communications to community outreach — while teaching the team appropriate ways to present Native culture and ideas within the organization, an experience that Bighorn referred to as a "two-way street" where both parties learned more about each other.

Before his internship ended with the Chiefs last week, Bighorn chatted about Native culture with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, held and kissed the Lombardi Trophy after working Super Bowl LVII with the team in February, and set up field goal netting during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, among many other duties during his almost year with the team. And whenever he explained ideas from a Native perspective, he said, he was greeted with open eyes and ears.

"I feel the value greatly," Bighorn said of the team's reception. "Every department I've been with, everyone I've been an intern to, they're appreciative, they're genuine, they're supporting in any way. ... Every time I talk about the culture and teaching them something new that I know about, they listen. All eyes are on me, they're locked in, they're engaged and they want to learn. It's not that they have to learn, but they want to learn."

A master's degree is next on Bighorn's list for now, but with all that he's learned since taking the leap out of Montana several years ago, returning home to utilize it with his people one day lingers in the back of his mind.

With his physical education degree, Bighorn said that he hopes to teach strength and conditioning at his old high school while helping coach the Indians football and basketball teams. The sport management degree, meanwhile, could come in handy at a recently constructed community wellness center in Poplar, with Bighorn wanting to help organize events at the facility that promote health to all in productive ways.

It'll be the culmination of a wild half-decade plus for Bighorn and beginning of a new chapter in his story, in which his career awakening in Billings helped take him to the forefront of America's biggest sport.

But all in all, as he'll tell you that he eventually found out along the way, the journey has a much grander meaning.

"I know the end goal, whether it's this summer or 10 years down the road, is to get back to Poplar and take all these connections and bridges and networks that I made through KU and the Chiefs and take it back home," Bighorn said. "(I want to) facilitate that community and bring in more positive culture, positive events. ... It's going to be a work in progress, but that's kind of the end goal.

"I'm just a small example. I grew up on the Fort Peck Tribe. I grew up in Poplar, Montana. Now, here I am at a Super Bowl event, working it, being on the field. It's possible, you just have to put in the work. You have to do the work. That's the main thing and it's not going to be easy, but you just have to keep moving forward, no matter what obstacle is set in your way."