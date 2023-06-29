MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff posted the fastest women's swimming time in the world this year in the 50-meter backstroke Thursday.

Her mark of 27.27 was recorded in the prelims at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis.

Back in April, she recorded a mark of 27.40 that was the second fastest in the world at the time. Berkoff is currently a member of the North Carolina State women's swim team and will wrap up her college career in 2024.

Last June she finished second in the women's 50 backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.

Berkoff is a former Missoula Aquatic Club team member.