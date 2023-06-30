MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate graduate Katharine Berkoff won a national championship in the 50 backstroke on Thursday night with a time of 27.13 seconds in Indianapolis.

That time enabled her to edge former national champion Regan Smith by just .01. It was the fastest in the world this year and just .01 off the American record.

Berkoff posted a time of 58.39 in the 100 backstroke prelims Friday morning — a personal best that tied for the fifth fastest American women's time in history. Berkoff’s previous best time in the event was 58.61 at the International Team Trials in April 2022.

"Winning the 50 gave me a lot of confidence going into my 100 backstroke," Berkoff told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com Friday.

Berkoff was scheduled to compete alongside the American record holder Smith in the 100 backstroke finals Friday night. Smith's record is 57.57.

Berkoff is a member of the North Carolina State women's swim team and will wrap up her college career in 2024.

Last summer she finished second in the women's 50 backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.

Berkoff, who will compete in Worlds again later this month in Japan, is a former Missoula Aquatic Club team member.