MISSOULA — One night after winning a national championship in the 50-meter backstroke, Missoula native Katharine Berkoff took second in the women's 100 backstroke with a time of 58.01 on Friday in Indianapolis.

She finished just behind the rival she edged out in the 50 backstroke finals on Thursday, Regan Smith, who posted a time of 57.71. Smith owns the American record in the event of 57.57, which was set in 2019.

Berkoff's 100 finals mark is the second fastest all-time by an American and fifth fastest ever in the event. During the prelims Friday morning, she beat her previous personal best with a mark of 58.39.

"Winning the 50 (Thursday) gave me a lot of confidence going into my 100 backstroke," Berkoff told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com on Friday.

Berkoff, a Hellgate grad, is a member of the North Carolina State women's swim team and will wrap up her college career in 2024.

Last summer she finished second in the women's 50 backstroke at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She posted a time of 27.39 to snag her first medal (silver) in worlds competition. Kylie Masse of Canada won the race in 27.31 and Analia Pigree of France took third in 27.40.

Berkoff, who will compete in Worlds again later this month in Japan and is a good bet to do well in the Olympics next year in France, is a former Missoula Aquatic Club team member.