BILLINGS — Kerry Locklin is no longer the head coach of the Billings Outlaws indoor football team, acting CEO Tina Hirschkorn told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Wednesday morning.

Reasons or a timetable for Locklin's departure are currently unknown. Locklin, in a text message to the Gazette and 406 when reached Wednesday, said that he had no comment at this time.

Team owner Steven Titus was not immediately available for comment.

Offensive coordinator Shon King has been promoted to be the Outlaws' interim head coach, per Hirschkorn and the team's website.

Locklin, who was hired on to be the Outlaws' coach this past September, went 2-2 at the helm in his first head coaching gig following various stints as an assistant at the NFL, CFL, college and indoor levels.

The team is in its first season under an ownership group led by Titus, a Wyoming-based attorney who took over in June and is also the majority owner of the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs, a team that plays along with Billings in the Champions Indoor Football league.

King will be the fourth head coach of the team since the Outlaws (formerly around from 2000-10) were reborn as a separate expansion franchise in the CIF for the league's 2022 season. That first year, despite Billings going 8-4 and making a run to the semifinals of the playoffs, was marred by instances of players and coaches not being paid by the team's then-ownership group, Pick Six Entertainment.

Billings lost its most recent game in Champions Indoor Football play against the league-leading Mustangs by a 73-28 scoreline this past Saturday. The Outlaws hold wins against the Topeka (Kansas) Tropics and Rapid City (South Dakota) Marshals this year, also having been defeated by the Omaha (Nebraska) Beef in their season opener.

The Outlaws will play their first game under King at the Salina (Kansas) Liberty, the defending CIF champions, at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in Kansas.