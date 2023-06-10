Colorado State's Klaire Kovatch earned honorable mention All-America honors with her 21st-place finish in the women's discus at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Saturday.

Kovatch, a redshirt freshman from Seeley-Swan, improved on all three of her throws culminating with a 169 feet, 11 inch throw on her third attempt in Austin, Texas.

"This was a great opportunity for Klaire as just a redshirt freshman," Colorado State coach Brian Bedard said in a press release. "It really opened her eyes up to the possibilities for her and we're already planning and discussing how to get better at this meet specifically in the future."

Kovatch threw a season best 182-3 during the NCAA West Preliminary to qualify for her first national championship meet in May.

She was a three-time Class C discus champion and is the current state record holder.

Kovatch was the seventh athlete with Montana ties to compete in Austin this season. Benji Phillips (men's javelin, Glasgow) and five Montana State Bobcats competed on the track, including Duncan Hamilton (Bozeman) who was runner-up in the men's steeplechase.