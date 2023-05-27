Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Championships Saturday in Sacramento, California, Colorado State's Klaire Kovatch (Seeley-Swan) placed fourth in the women's discus with her throw of 182 feet, 3 inches. The former Blackhawk earned one of the 12 qualifying places to advance to the NCAA championships in Austin, Texas in June. Oregon's Jorinde Van Klinken won the event at 205-11.

In the women's triple jump, Nebraska's Ashley McElmurry (Missoula Sentinel) finished 20th with her personal best jump of 42-4.75 on her third attempt. Texas Tech's Ruta Lasmane won the event at 46-2. McElmurry also finished 23rd in the long jump on Thursday.

In the women's triple jump, Montana State's Lucy Corbett (Bozeman) cleared 5-7.75 to finish 34th. Montana's Erin Wilde (Whitefish) was four spots back in 38th at 5-5.75. Texas A&M's Lamara Distin won at 6-0.75.

In the women's 5,000 meters, Northern Arizona's Bryn Morley (Bigfork) completed the race in 16 minutes, 29.79 seconds to finish 37th. Utah Valley's Everyln Kemboi won in 15:30.25.