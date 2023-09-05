BOZEMAN — Larry Pretty Weasel, a Crow basketball legend who is considered one of the greatest high school basketball players in Montana history, died Sunday at his home in Crow Agency, family members tell 406mtsports.com.

He was 84.

Pretty Weasel was a 5-foot-10 shooting guard who was known for his mercurial play at Hardin High School in the mid-1950s.

"He was one of those guys whose name is always brought up in terms of being one of the greats in the state," said former Heart Butte and Browning star Mike Chavez, who also played at Montana. "He was synonymous with one of the best in Montana. He was one of the guys who motivated a whole generation of state champions and basketball players.

"He’s definitely one of those guys who was top tier — not just among Natives but Montana guys in general."

Pretty Weasel was inducted into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame's original class in 2007.

“God, he could jump,” Hall of Fame co-founder Don Wetzel Jr. said at Pretty Weasel’s induction. An opponent once described him as "kind of an enchanted person."

Pretty Weasel's No. 29 was retired at Hardin in 1987 in front of a crowd of 2,000. Afterward, a Crow woman "brushed" him, an honor reserved for transcendent achievers.

Pretty Weasel was so popular that throngs of spectators came to watch him play. A Miles City coach even dubbed the school's new gym "The House That Pretty Weasel Built:"

“I never saw myself play,” he told 406mtsports.com in 2016. “So I don’t dwell on those types of things.”

Pretty Weasel learned to play on dirt on a hoop at the old power plant in Crow Agency. He also fashioned a hoop out of a mop bucket at home, nailing it to a backboard and shooting with a ball the size of his fist.

Nicknamed "THe Hardin Flash", Pretty Weasel was a star for the Bulldogs from 1954-57, averaging 29.4 points per game his senior year — including 54 against Laurel and 48 in the third-place game of the Class A state tournament against Billings Central. That same year, before the 3-point shot, he scored 50 points in the East-West Shrine all-star game despite double-teams.

“He was a terrific scorer, but he was better than that. He was the best assist man, the best ball handler, the best rebounder and the best defensive player by far," Steven Dyche, a Hardin teammate, told 406mtsports.com in 2016. "A player might have scored more than Larry, but he sure as hell didn’t play as well as Larry did.”

Said Chavez: "Talking with people off the reservation he was one of those names brought up all the time. They'd tell me about some of great things he did on the court — just a total athlete. Basically unstoppable."

Pretty Weasel, who was a state high jump champion as well, was recruited by Utah, Stanford and Texas A&M, among many others, before signing with Montana State. He eventually transferred to Rocky Mountain College, and was leading the nation in field-goal percentage his first season in 1959, but conceded in the 2016 interview that he lost his way with off-the-court distractions and decided to return to the Crow Reservation. He tried again at Rocky in 1960 but soon walked away for good.

Though Pretty Weasel never finished his college education, much to his later lament, two friends endowed a $100,000 scholarship in his name to help Native students.

Pretty Weasel said he never thought about "what-ifs" when it came to his basketball career.

“In Crow language, ‘if’ — Baaleetdak — is a bad word,” he said then. “If you don’t do something, you can’t change it. When something happens, it happens. You can’t undo it. You can't wish it.”

Pretty Weasel, who was inducted into the Montana High School Association Hall of Fame in 1993, worked with the Bureau of Indian Affairs paving reservation roads. In retirement, he enjoyed watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play basketball at Hardin and Lodge Grass. He also liked to socialize at the Custer Battlefield Trading Post in Crow Agency.

"He's going to be missed big-time," said Tommy Robinson, one of Pretty Weasel's many grandsons. "He really was the caretaker of the family, him and my grandmother (Agnes). I remember them always going to town, always going to games together. They hardly separated from each other.

"That's one thing we want to share at the funeral service is how he was as a grandpa, a father, a great-grandfather."

Pretty Weasel also cherished time with his horses on his remote land on Tullock Creek east of Crow Agency. Out there, amid the quiet, he could listen to the wind amid expansive views of Crow Country.

"When I die," he once said, gesturing toward a rise of grass, prickly pear and scree, "I want to be buried on this flat spot up here."

Services for Pretty Weasel will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Hardin High School gymnasium. He will be buried at Tullock Creek, Robinson said.