HARDIN — Services for basketball legend Larry Pretty Weasel, who died Sunday at age 84 in Crow Agency, have been moved to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hardin High School gym, the family said Thursday.

Services originally had been planned for Friday.

Pretty Weasel, who starred for Hardin High from 1954-57 and has been inducted into two halls of fame in Montana, will be laid to rest on family land east of Crow Agency.